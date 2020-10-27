Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — The joy and festivities that come along with Christmastime will be in full swing as the city of Alabaster hosts its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The parade will have many spectators come out and enjoy creative floats from businesses, organizations and individuals as they spread Christmas cheer throughout the city during a time where many in the area desperately need it.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Alabaster Celebrates our 2020 Hometown Heroes,” a message designed to recognize the incredible efforts of Alabaster’s fire, police, education and emergency workers.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Ernest McCarty Ford and proceed south on U.S. 31 toward the Alabaster Police Station where the floats will be judged by a select group of judges. The parade will then follow along until it ends at the stop sign in front of Southbrook Village.

There will be five categories where entries in the parade can win a trophy. Those include: Best holiday spirit, best use of theme, best walking entry, most creative and most entertaining.

Those interested in participating in the parade can register up until Monday, Nov. 2.

Applications can be done online at Cityofalabaster.com, by emailing the parks and rec department at sallen@cityofalabaster.com or by visiting parks and rec weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Applications must be approved for participation in the parade, and the department is advising that applying does not necessarily guarantee approval.

The city is also advising that those interested in attending stay up to date as there may be changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, those in attendance are asked to follow social distancing and face covering guidelines as well.

More information about the parade, applications and other items can be found by visiting Al-alabaster.civicplus.com/233/Christmas-Parade-Dec.