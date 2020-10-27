expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Habaneros in Alabaster will be moving from its current location in the Colonial Promenade across the parking lot to a standalone location in the old Ruby Tuesday. (Reporter photo/Alec Etheredge)

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — The Habaneros restaurant in Alabaster will soon have a new look as it moves into the old Ruby Tuesday location at 710 Colonial Promenade Pkwy.

According to City Administrator Brian Binzer the restaurant wanted to take advantage of the space, and plans on improving it to further their business.

“Based on conversations that I’ve had with the Habaneros restaurant, it is moving from the space behind this location in the Colonial Promenade shopping center,” Binzer explained. “They are moving out of there and outfitting the old Ruby Tuesday space with an outdoor eating area.”

The location actually has less square footage than their current location, however, the area will be more functional for what they want to accomplish, such as having an outside area for customers to eat.

“With outdoor eating, which has become more popular given the pandemic, that would be a boost to them from that standpoint,” Binzer explained.

Binzer anticipates that the restaurant will have a slight increase in revenue, but overall income will be around net neutral for the city.

The current location of Habaneros. (Reporter photo/Alec Etheredge)

Habaneros is not new to the city, however, this move will provide a fresh face for the restaurant that has survived through the pandemic, and will help provide a considerate and safer experience for diners.

Habaneros offers all of the typical Mexican food offerings such as enchiladas, tacos, burritos, fajitas, nachos and quesadillas, as well as being a relaxing place to have a drink.

The current restaurant is in the strip center across the parking lot from the old Ruby Tuesday at 750 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, meaning the new location will offer a standalone building.

Habaneros has six other Birmingham-metro locations, with the Chelsea location being the only other county location in the county. But, Las Mesas and Frontera Grill are owned and operated by the same people, with a Las Mesas location in Calera.

Renovations are already underway for the new location, and the location plans to offer further details in the near future.

More News

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

Business

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain

280 Reporter

Planning Commission approves Chelsea-area rezoning request

280 Main Story

Donor spots still available for Chelsea blood drive

280 Main Story

Briarwood Bass Team wins 3rd National Championship in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid

News

Pelham routes Chilton County, finishes region play unbeaten

Columbiana

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats No. 2 Hoover, repeats as region champs

Montevallo

Founders’ Day virtually celebrates UM’s 124 years

280 Main Story

Ditsy Daisy owner charged with arson

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to State Tournament for first time since 2003

Montevallo

UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park kicks off Dance Fit fundraiser