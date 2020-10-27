Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — The Helena Miracle League has had another successful season supporting special needs children by way of physical activity and sportsmanship through baseball despite having to put in place extra precautions due to COVID-19.

According to League President Mary Chambliss, the seasons is going better than she expected, especially considering those difficult circumstances going on this year.

“The kids are enjoying themselves just being out there having fun, without having to worry about COVID-19,” Chambliss said. “We have had about 25 players at our games, which gave us hope for moving forward with the league, and the players have loved being back and seeing their friends and playing ball again.”

There was some concern earlier in the year that the organization would not be able to offer fall ball for the community, but after an outpouring of support from the community and volunteers, the season was able to continue and have success.

“We started playing ball Oct. 3, and the games have been fantastic,” Chambliss explained.

What surprised her the most is number of kids that have come out this year.

“The turnout and support has been great. We’ve have had way more people come out than we thought,” Chambliss said.

The league will be hosting a special game on Halloween with all sorts of fun games, resources for special needs, food vendors and a costume contest.

The Halloween event will coincide with the last fall ball game for the league and will be held at Joe Tucker Park at 10 a.m.

Chambliss said the league was looking for special needs resource groups to attend the event, and those interested can reach out on Facebook.

The Miracle League’s mission is to support children with physical and mental disabilities and provide a way to break down barriers that prevent these children from being able to do things like play baseball.

To help support the Miracle League visit them at Facebook.com/MLofHelena.