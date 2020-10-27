HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — On Thursday, Oct. 22 students at Helena Elementary School got to set class work aside and have mini dance parties as part of the school’s Dance Fit fundraiser, which successfully exceeded its goal of $40,000 to fund technology in the school.

HES Principal Mary Anderson said that the fundraiser had garnered more than $50,000 in donations, which will be used to by Chromebooks to help students with remote and technology based learning.

“We are very grateful to our parents and our community for supporting our school and helping us with this important fundraiser,” Anderson said.

On the day of the Dance Fit event teachers prepared their classrooms and created a fun environment where the students got to throw off some of the stress from classwork and what’s happening outside of school and just have a little fun.

“The kids were so excited and loved it,” Anderson said. “Some of the teaches provided glow necklaces, and some had disco balls going in the classrooms to try and make it an even more exciting atmosphere.”

Students who are learning remotely from home were also given a way to participate if they wanted to.

This fundraiser is a big boost for the school and will allow for the school to provide even better quality instruction for the young minds at HES.

“The importance of this event was to raise money for the PTO to address our technology needs here at the school,” Anderson explained. “As you know, in today’s time, everybody’s doing e-learning and having students learning remotely from home. It’s very important that we have the technology of resources here that we need to provide students with a high quality education.”