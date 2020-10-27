expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Students at Helena Elementary School participated in a Dance Fit fundraiser recently and raised more than $50,000 in donations. (Contributed)

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — On Thursday, Oct. 22 students at Helena Elementary School got to set class work aside and have mini dance parties as part of the school’s Dance Fit fundraiser, which successfully exceeded its goal of $40,000 to fund technology in the school.

HES Principal Mary Anderson said that the fundraiser had garnered more than $50,000 in donations, which will be used to by Chromebooks to help students with remote and technology based learning.

“We are very grateful to our parents and our community for supporting our school and helping us with this important fundraiser,” Anderson said.

On the day of the Dance Fit event teachers prepared their classrooms and created a fun environment where the students got to throw off some of the stress from classwork and what’s happening outside of school and just have a little fun.

“The kids were so excited and loved it,” Anderson said. “Some of the teaches provided glow necklaces, and some had disco balls going in the classrooms to try and make it an even more exciting atmosphere.”

Students who are learning remotely from home were also given a way to participate if they wanted to.

This fundraiser is a big boost for the school and will allow for the school to provide even better quality instruction for the young minds at HES.

“The importance of this event was to raise money for the PTO to address our technology needs here at the school,” Anderson explained. “As you know, in today’s time, everybody’s doing e-learning and having students learning remotely from home. It’s very important that we have the technology of resources here that we need to provide students with a high quality education.”

More News

Thompson remains No. 1, Pelham moves up in latest rankings

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election

280 Main Story

County has 16 named to AHSVCA All-State volleyball team

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

Business

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain

280 Reporter

Planning Commission approves Chelsea-area rezoning request

280 Main Story

Donor spots still available for Chelsea blood drive

280 Main Story

Briarwood Bass Team wins 3rd National Championship in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid

News

Pelham routes Chilton County, finishes region play unbeaten

Columbiana

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats No. 2 Hoover, repeats as region champs