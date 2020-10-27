expand
October 27, 2020

Walter Jack Vansant, Jr.

Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Walter Jack Vansant, Jr.
Columbiana

Walter Jack Vansant, Jr., age 60, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at First Baptist Church of Columbiana. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Church with Rev. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Vansant is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Scott Vansant (Emily); daughter, Kay Arnold (Chuck); grandchildren, Josie and Morgan Arnold, Jackson and Eli Vansant; brothers, Bill Vansant (Nancy), Wayne Vansant (Heidee); sister, Pat Vansant.

God has called his good and faithful servant home. This warrior has left a legacy that will live on forever.

We thank God for the time He allowed for us to have with him. We thank everyone for lifting him and us in prayer. Thank you for your faithfulness. Trust in Jesus always.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

