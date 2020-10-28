expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:39 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020

NORTH SHELBY – Despite having a different format in keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines, a popular fall event at Asbury United Methodist Church saw an even larger turnout this year than in previous years.

Asbury’s drive-thru Halloween Parade – the 2020 version of the church’s annual trunk-or-treat event – drew hundreds of people to the campus on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 25 and featured decorated trunks, candy for children and free boxed hot dog meals.

“We were absolutely astounded by the number of cars that came through,” Communications Director Amy Gonzalez said. “Some folks waited up to an hour and a half in line to go through the parade. We tried to keep the parade moving. People were so sweet and patient.”

Instead of getting out of their cars and walking from trunk to trunk to collect candy, families remained in their vehicles and drove through the parking lot, where church members and other participants stood near their decorated trunks and brought candy to children in each vehicle as they passed.

“We had about 40 trunks that participated in the event,” Gonzalez said. “We had so many cars that we feel like it was more successful than our other trunk-or-treat events.”

Asbury’s in-house chef prepared about 730 individual hot dog boxes to hand out free of charge to attendees while supplies lasted.

Church staff and volunteers followed all health and safety guidelines, such as keeping the candy in a quarantined area until the time of the event.

Winners of the trunk contest were: Trunk No. 41 Harry Potter, first-place winner of a $200 Topgolf gift card; Trunk No. 37 Jurassic Park, second-place winner of Wednesday night dinners for the rest of the year; and Trunk No. 24 Dia de los Muertos and Trunk No. 4 Halloween, who tied for third place to win $50 Chick-fil-A gift cards.

Positive feedback about the parade poured in afterward via Asbury’s social media pages.

“People just need to feel a sense of normalcy right now, and they need to still encourage fun for their kids as safely as possible,” Gonzalez said. “We saw so many more faces from the community, and that’s what makes our hearts happy.”

More News

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

James Edward “Ed” Smith

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Columbiana

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election

280 Main Story

County has 16 named to AHSVCA All-State volleyball team

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

Business

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain

280 Reporter

Planning Commission approves Chelsea-area rezoning request

280 Main Story

Donor spots still available for Chelsea blood drive

280 Main Story

Briarwood Bass Team wins 3rd National Championship in a row

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid