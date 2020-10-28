James Edward “Ed” Smith

Harpersville

James Edward “Ed” Smith, age 83, of Harpersville, passed away Monday, Oct. 26.

Graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Harpersville Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Rev. Winston Brooks and Rev. Jervis Young.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Betty Smith; sons, Jeff Smith (Kim) and Ray Newman (Donna); daughter, Olivia Smith; brother, Jimmy Smith (Patricia); 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony Smith; and sister, Carol Smith.

He was a long-time member of the Harpersville united Methodist church. He was also an employee of Bessemer Electric Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harpersville United Methodist Church Mission Fund.

Curtis and Son Childersburg Chapel to direct.