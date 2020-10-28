expand
October 28, 2020

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Each year the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) holds an exercise to test their emergency preparedness in our communities. On Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon, Shelby County’s amateur radio operators will join together in an on air exercise to test emergency communication equipment and procedures.

In this year’s scenario a massive ice storm has struck Alabama. Phones and Internet are inoperable. Roads are closed and impassable. Served public agencies have requested communications support from ARES. Your fellow citizens, who are radio operators, use this test to develop skills to aid our communities in disaster situations by using their radios to communicate health and welfare messages as well as tactical communications.

The FCC created the Amateur Radio Service to fulfill five fundamental purposes. First, is to provide a noncommercial communication service, particularly in providing emergency communications. Second, to advance the radio art. Third, to encourage advancing skills in the radio art. Fourth, to expand the reservoir of trained operators, technicians and electronic experts. Lastly, to enhance international goodwill.

ARES, is a program of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), the national organization for amateur radio. ARES members are trained radio operators who volunteer their time and equipment for emergency communication support to public service agencies during tornados, hurricanes, fires, earthquakes and other disasters. All properly licensed amateurs are invited to join in this simulated emergency test. It’s your opportunity to serve your community. Join us on 146.55 MHz FM simplex to participate.

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

James Edward “Ed” Smith

