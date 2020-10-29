expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

A Birthday Place recently opened a storefront in Pelham to offer residents a place to purchase any party supplies they may need. (Contributed)

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — While A Birthday Place has been providing birthday and party supplies for more than a decade online, the business recently opened its storefront in Pelham to provide a more physical shopping experience.

The store, located at 2706 C Pelham Pkwy., creates a unique atmosphere for those needing party supplies to come and buy any materials that they might need, including custom banners and edible cake toppers.

“We have been open mostly as an online store, my aunt Patricia Papalardo is the owner. She started the business like 15 years ago as a website selling cake toppers and it has just slowly grown it,” employee Allyson McPoland said.

The switch to a storefront came out of a desire to provide a unique experience to customers so that they could get professional quality supplies with local service. As the store has its own warehouse from its time as an online-only business, they are easily able to fulfill orders.

One of the more unique offerings from the store is custom edible cake toppers.

“A lot of people do not know about the edible toppers,” McPoland said. “We can print anything on these and put it on a cake for you. We can also get pretty much any kind of supplies, even if it is something we do not have in our storefront.”

In the future, McPoland said that they want to open a venue where they could also host parties in addition to just selling supplies.

A Birthday Place is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and can be reached for more information by calling 637-0010.

More News

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

News

Dixon girl

280 Reporter

Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director

280 Main Story

Zeta storm damage widespread across Shelby County

280 Main Story

Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

280 Main Story

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

News

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run

280 Main Story

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Columbiana

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election