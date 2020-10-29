expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

People wait in line to enter the Shelby County Absentee Voting Office in the Shelby County Exhibition Center in Columbiana. (Contributed)

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:59 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Shelby County has seen a drastic increase in absentee voting ahead of the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, but time is running out to apply for an absentee ballot.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot in Shelby County is today, Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 15,986 ballots had been given out by mail and in person, and 12,931 ballots had been returned by mail and in person, according to Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd.

“Yesterday, 896 people voted absentee in person,” Boyd said on Oct. 28. “Today we had just over 1,200 vote absentee in person.”

In order to vote absentee, a voter must complete an Absentee Ballot Application in person, by internet or by phone.

Those who choose to return an application in person must do so themselves. Applications may not be returned by a person other than the voter whose name is on the application. The same rule goes for returning absentee ballots.

The Absentee Election Manager will require the voter to present an acceptable form of identification.

“As far as returning an application in person, the voter has to return that,” Boyd said.

To complete or return an absentee ballot in person, visit the Shelby County Absentee Voting Office, located in the Shelby County Exhibition Center located at 86 Argo Road in Columbiana.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To obtain an application by internet, go to Sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/absentee-forms/RegularAbsenteeAppFillable%20Shelby%20County.pdf.

To obtain an application by phone, call (205) 610-0958 and request that an Absentee Ballot Application be mailed to you.

The last day to hand-deliver or postmark an absentee ballot for the General Election is Monday, Nov. 2.

Voted Absentee Ballots may be returned in person by the person whose name appears on the ballot at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.

Ballots must be received in person by the close of business Monday, Nov. 2.

Ballots also may be returned by mail to: Absentee Election Manager, P.O. Box 1036, Columbiana, Alabama 35051.

Ballots returned by mail must be received by noon Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Absentee applications and ballots returned by mail will be accepted only if they are returned one per envelope.

Absentee ballots will not be counted until Election Day, but the process will start earlier than normal that day, Boyd said.

“This year, the governor has given us the ability to start counting at 7 a.m. that day,” she said.

For more information regarding absentee voting and the election, visit:

  • The Alabama Secretary of State’s website at Sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.
  • Board of Registrars website at Shelbyal.com/205/Board-of-Registrars.
  • Shelby County Probate Judge website at Shelbyal.com/285/Probate-Court.
  • Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Shelbyso.com.

More News

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

News

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run

280 Main Story

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Columbiana

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election

280 Main Story

County has 16 named to AHSVCA All-State volleyball team

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season