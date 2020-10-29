expand
October 29, 2020

Alabaster City Schools has proposed a $77 million budget for 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. (File)

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:26 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and its impact across Shelby County and the city of Alabaster, all schools in Alabaster City Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“Due to widespread power outages, Alabaster City Schools will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29th,” read a release from the school. “Please monitor your local media outlets and our website: acsboe.org for additional information.”

The storm, which moved unusually fast for a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday, has more than 500,000 people without power across the state.

With wind gusts near 70 mph over night, many trees are down across Shelby County, while power is out across both the county and city of Alabaster.

“We are aware of widespread power outages throughout the city, as well as multiple down trees and power lines,” read a post from the Alabaster Police Department. “Emergency crews are aware and working to contain the damages. Please stay off the roads if at all possible and treat any non-working traffic signals as a four way stop.”

Updates will be provided throughout the day on schools for Friday as well as the city of Alabaster.

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

