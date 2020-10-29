expand
October 29, 2020

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:54 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

All schools in the Hoover City School system will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Oct. 29, due to downed trees and power outages around the Birmingham-metro area following Hurricane Zeta’s quick trek through central Alabama overnight.

The tropical storm brought heavy rains and wind gusts as high as 70 mph, which led to downed trees all across Shelby County and has left more than 500,000 people across the state without power. 

As of now, all Hoover City Schools are set to open on a two-hour delayed start,” read a release from the school system. “Of course, this means buses run their regular routes on a two-hour delay.

The school system will provide further updates on the day if there are any changes following assessments of downed trees and power outages across the city.

