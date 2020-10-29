expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

By Alabama Now

Published 8:54 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Hurricane Zeta surprised weather forecasters Wednesday as it strengthened just before making landfall and plowed ashore, leaving a wake of destruction across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm caused downed trees and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across Alabama. In total, approximately 2 million were without power across the South.

The Category 2 hurricane made landfall Wednesday afternoon on the southeastern Louisiana coast and by Thursday morning had quickly churned its way to North Carolina where it was still a tropical storm early Thursday.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said early Thursday that the storm’s impact on the state was still being assessed.

“Zeta proved to be an intense storm!” she wrote on social media. “Folks are without power and trees are down all across AL. Please use caution if you head to work this morning, and stay off the roads if possible.”

At least three people across the South were killed as a result of the storm, officials confirmed.

A Theodore, Alabama, man who was in Biloxi, Mississippi, drowned after he getting caught by rising water after filming the storm surge, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.

A 55-year-old man in Louisiana was electrocuted by a downed electrical power line in the New Orleans area and Georgia officials said a man was killed in Cherokee County when a tree fell onto a mobile home.

More News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run

280 Main Story

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Columbiana

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election

280 Main Story

County has 16 named to AHSVCA All-State volleyball team

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

Business

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain