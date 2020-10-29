expand
October 29, 2020

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

By Alabama Now

Published 9:34 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

Hurricane Zeta plunged a large swath of Alabama in the dark overnight with hundreds of thousands still without power early Thursday.

The storm’s path can clearly be seen in outage maps as a diagonal slash across the state.

By 9 a.m. the website Poweroutage.us tracked approximately 472,000 Alabama customers were without power as crews worked to clear debris and restore service.

For updated information on power outages tracked by the site visit:

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/alabama

Experts warn:

  • Down power lines can still be energized and dangerous even if they are not sparking or arcing.
  • Stay away from downed power lines.
  • Debris such as downed trees or limbs can often hide downed power lines, so carefully survey areas with debris before starting the removal.

    Hurricane's path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

    Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

    Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

    Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

