expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

Pelham City Schools has released its plan for reopening schools for the 2020-2021 school year, including mask requirements, learning options, how breakfast and lunch will work, and a 50-percent capacity first two days of school. (File)

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:42 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and its impact across Shelby County and the city of Pelham, all schools in the Pelham City School system will have a delayed start on Thursday, Oct. 29. The school system will update the day at 8 a.m.

With trees down and power out in different areas, the school system decided to wait until there is more daylight and details about what is happening around Pelham before making an official decision on closing.

“The weather we experienced last night has caused power outages in some areas of our city,” read a release from Pelham City Schools. “At this time we are assessing our ability to conduct normal school day operations, and we will delay the start of school today. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate further information about the school day schedule by 8 a.m.”

According to the Pelham Police Department there is storm damage around the city.

State Park Road is closed between Amphitheater Road and Highway 35 until street departments clear debris. Power lines are also down in that area and you are asked not to go around barricades.

Traffic lights are also out or malfunctioning at several different intersections in the city.

“We need to make you aware of issues caused by last night’s storms. We are still surveying the damage around the city, so this list will be updated,” read a release from Pelham Police Department.

If you encounter significant debris or downed trees/utility lines, you’re encouraged to call the police department’s dispatch line at 205-620-6550.

Updates on the city and the school system’s opening will be provided throughout the day.

More News

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run

280 Main Story

Spain Park, Thompson advance to Final Four

280 Main Story

Asbury UMC staff ‘astounded’ at Halloween Parade turnout

Columbiana

Simulated emergency test to occur Nov. 7

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster mother and son team up for children’s book

280 Main Story

Council OKs school grant resolutions, discusses fire dues

Helena

HES Dance Fit raises money for technology and fun for students

280 Main Story

Mutual aid amendment to be voted on in General Election

280 Main Story

County has 16 named to AHSVCA All-State volleyball team

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster purchases land from Kingwood for park

Alabaster Main Story

Habaneros moving into old Ruby Tuesday building

280 Main Story

Drug take back day yields 30 pounds of prescription drugs

News

Seniors learn how to improve health through drumming

Business

Brown Sugar Desserts celebrates one year; receives special grant

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Helena

Helena Miracle League in midst of another successful fall season

Business

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain

280 Reporter

Planning Commission approves Chelsea-area rezoning request