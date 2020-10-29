expand
October 29, 2020

Shelby County Schools has released COVID-19 data for the different school zones in the school system. (File)

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:16 am Thursday, October 29, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

Due to the remnants of Hurricane Zeta and its impact across Shelby County, all schools in the Shelby County School system will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“Due to downed trees on many roads and power outages at multiple schools across the county, Shelby County Schools will be closed for the day,” read a Facebook post.

The storm, which moved unusually fast for a tropical storm after making landfall on Thursday, has more than 500,000 people without power across the state.

A big reason to close the schools for the day was not only due to trees down blocking many roads throughout Columbiana and other cities, but power being out across much of Helena, including at least two of Helena’s schools.

This also means all extracurricular activities for the day have been canceled.

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

