Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

WESTOVER — The city of Westover has scheduled its 2020 Christmas Parade for Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m.

The parade route will begin at Shelby County 55 and continue east on Old Highway 280 until arriving at City Hall and Park.

The city has released several guidelines to assist both parade participants and spectators, as follows:

All staging will take place at Mt. Tabor Church and cemetery at 4419 Old Highway 280. The new staging location will have plenty of space to safely finish decorations.

Staging of all entries will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Mt. Tabor drive. Participants are asked to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. at the staging area.

Restrooms will be available.

The parade is scheduled to begin promptly at 10 a.m.

Parade sponsors are encouraged to park along Old Highway 280 (Westover Road) between Shelby County 55 and City Hall to watch the parade.

Participants are allowed to share candy with the crowd but are asked to throw candy away from moving vehicles and not to bring any candy with peanuts.

For more information, visit the city’s website at Westoveralabama.org. For more information regarding registration, contact Bonnie Meacham at 205-678-3375, ext. 1.