Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 9-20:
Alabaster
Oct. 13
-Amanda Darlene Price, 36, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.
-Courtney Renee Lawson, 39, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.
-Merial Caffey McGhee, 38, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
-Janie Loyd Hoffman, 48, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 14
-Lindsey Renae Lowery, 38, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
Oct. 15
-Aaron Jerome Nolan Eddings, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 16
-Jason Kenneth Smith, 41, of Trussville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Terrica Nicole Burke, 33, of Odenville, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Garrett Salter, 29, of Chelsea, alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 17
-Hunter Morgan Franks, 18, of Oneonta, Alabama, using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Vernette Lashea Jones, 40, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
-David R. Brasher, 61, of Alabama, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, resisting arrest.
-Marissa Nichole Hinds, 23, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-David Michael Taunton, 48, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
Oct. 19
-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 46, of Alabaster, failure to appear, assault third degree.
-Hollie Seward Cholewinski, 38, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
Oct. 20
-Timothy Dare Lacy, 59, of Wetumpka, Alabama, DUI-controlled substance, public intoxication.
Calera
Oct. 9
-John Dustin Norris, 38, of Calera, agency assist.
-Amanda Nickole Cook, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Oct. 10
-Javona Lashy Bateman, 26, of Huntsville, Alabama, public intoxication.
-Percy Lee Nelms, 42, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, attempting to elude.
Oct. 11
-Kenide Leaja Flippo, 19, of Florence, Alabama, simple assault.
-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Irondale, warrant-alias.
-Alishia Francheska White, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Randall Scott Wilson, 49, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Oct. 12
-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, 29, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Nicholas Harley Smith, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
Oct. 13
-Shane Michael Allen, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist.
Oct. 14
-Brittney Roasha Hubbard, 30, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Robert Earl Little, 26, of Epes, Alabama, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia.
-Bobbie Jean Boothe, 35, of Shelby, failure to appear.
Oct. 15
-Maurice W. Pettaway, 24, of Calera, bond revocation, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Charles Young Taylor, 38, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.
Helena
Oct. 14
-Savannah Leigh Wright, 26, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Joshua Scott Wright, 32, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.
Oct. 16
-Christopher Drake Edwards, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms licenses required.
Oct. 17
-Chase Alan Smith, 18, DUI-alcohol, possession of a forged instrument.
-Chad Clifton Franks, 48, probation violation.
Montevallo
Oct. 13
-David Shane Henderson, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 14
-Richard Lewis Nelms, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Oct. 16
-Dakota William Shaner, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-David Scott Farley, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.
-Emili Faith Savage, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.
Oct. 17
-Jennifer Michelle Morse, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and traffic-driving under the influence.
Pelham
Oct. 11
-Darrack Harris, 24, of Birmingham alias warrant.
-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, alias warrants.
-Francis McCallion, 37, of Prattville, alias warrants.
Oct. 12
-Stephen Daniels, 44, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
-Adam Hull, 36, of Birmingham, obstruction/using false ID.
Oct. 13
-Justin Newell, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrants.
Oct. 14
-James Wethington, 45, of Titus, alias warrant.
-Alishia White, 35, of Montevallo, alias warrant.
Oct. 15
-Stephanie Lockhart, 34, of Montgomery, alias warrants.
-Michael Gray, 58, of Columbiana, alias warrant.
-Korie Whitfield, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.
Oct. 16
-Philip Maxwell, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Joseph Guzik, 37, of Maylene, expired tag.