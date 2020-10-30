expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:26 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 9-20:

Alabaster

Oct. 13

-Amanda Darlene Price, 36, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Courtney Renee Lawson, 39, of Calera, alias writ of arrest.

-Merial Caffey McGhee, 38, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

-Janie Loyd Hoffman, 48, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 14

-Lindsey Renae Lowery, 38, of Montevallo, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

Oct. 15

-Aaron Jerome Nolan Eddings, 39, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 16

-Jason Kenneth Smith, 41, of Trussville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Terrica Nicole Burke, 33, of Odenville, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

-Garrett Salter, 29, of Chelsea, alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 17

-Hunter Morgan Franks, 18, of Oneonta, Alabama, using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Vernette Lashea Jones, 40, of Tuscaloosa, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

-David R. Brasher, 61, of Alabama, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, resisting arrest.

-Marissa Nichole Hinds, 23, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-David Michael Taunton, 48, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

Oct. 19

-Jeffrey Scott Hall, 46, of Alabaster, failure to appear, assault third degree.

-Hollie Seward Cholewinski, 38, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

Oct. 20

-Timothy Dare Lacy, 59, of Wetumpka, Alabama, DUI-controlled substance, public intoxication.

 

Calera

Oct. 9

-John Dustin Norris, 38, of Calera, agency assist.

-Amanda Nickole Cook, 33, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Patrick James Bradley, 37, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Oct. 10

-Javona Lashy Bateman, 26, of Huntsville, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Percy Lee Nelms, 42, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, attempting to elude.

Oct. 11

-Kenide Leaja Flippo, 19, of Florence, Alabama, simple assault.

-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Irondale, warrant-alias.

-Alishia Francheska White, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Randall Scott Wilson, 49, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Oct. 12

-Lindsey Lisa Thorne, 29, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Nicholas Harley Smith, 22, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

Oct. 13

-Shane Michael Allen, 47, of Montevallo, agency assist.

Oct. 14

-Brittney Roasha Hubbard, 30, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Robert Earl Little, 26, of Epes, Alabama, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia.

-Bobbie Jean Boothe, 35, of Shelby, failure to appear.

Oct. 15

-Maurice W. Pettaway, 24, of Calera, bond revocation, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Charles Young Taylor, 38, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.

 

Helena

Oct. 14

-Savannah Leigh Wright, 26, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Joshua Scott Wright, 32, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 16

-Christopher Drake Edwards, 25, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms licenses required.

Oct. 17

-Chase Alan Smith, 18, DUI-alcohol, possession of a forged instrument.

-Chad Clifton Franks, 48, probation violation.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 13

-David Shane Henderson, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 14

-Richard Lewis Nelms, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 16

-Dakota William Shaner, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-David Scott Farley, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.

-Emili Faith Savage, larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property.

Oct. 17

-Jennifer Michelle Morse, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and traffic-driving under the influence.

 

Pelham

Oct. 11

-Darrack Harris, 24, of Birmingham alias warrant.

-Ashley Sims, 28, of Hueytown, alias warrants.

-Francis McCallion, 37, of Prattville, alias warrants.

Oct. 12

-Stephen Daniels, 44, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Adam Hull, 36, of Birmingham, obstruction/using false ID.

Oct. 13

-Justin Newell, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

Oct. 14

-James Wethington, 45, of Titus, alias warrant.

-Alishia White, 35, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Oct. 15

-Stephanie Lockhart, 34, of Montgomery, alias warrants.

-Michael Gray, 58, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-Korie Whitfield, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Oct. 16

-Philip Maxwell, 18, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Joseph Guzik, 37, of Maylene, expired tag.

More News

Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Police reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins 63-62 thriller against Hueytown

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s remarkable postseason run ends with championship loss

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

280 Reporter

Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director

280 Main Story

Zeta storm damage widespread across Shelby County

280 Main Story

Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

280 Main Story

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

News

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history