expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Luke Reebals had a huge night for Briarwood to help lift the Lions to a 42-7 win against Corner to end the regular season. (File)

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:09 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

By CAYDEN STURGES | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – After finishing up regional play last week, Briarwood closed out the regular season on Friday, Oct. 30 with a dominant 42-7 win against Corner to carry momentum into the postseason.

“You always want to go into the playoffs playing good football, and I think we played good, physical football,” Lions’ head coach Matthew Forester said. “We might have started off a little slow, but we picked it up and did a really good job.”

After exchanging a few long but scoreless drives, Briarwood finally hit pay dirt with three minutes to go in the first half. Luke Reebals took the ball around the left side with several Yellow Jacket defenders on his tail.

After shrugging off one tackler, Reebals cut to the inside of a wall formed by his blockers before going 53 yards to the end zone to top the 1,000-yard mark and give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Briarwood’s defense was able to force a quick three-and-out on the corresponding drive from Corner. After the punt, Briarwood’s offense took the field with a chance to blow the game wide open. That is exactly what they did.

On the first play of the drive, Vizzina dropped back in the pocket before finding Eli Steadman streaking behind the safeties. Vizzina threw a perfect pass to keep Steadman in stride, and the senior wideout walked into the end zone untouched to give his team a 14-point lead going into the locker room.

That gave the Lions confidence going into the locker room and they didn’t relinquish it in the second half.

It started when Reebals returned the opening kickoff of the second half 93 yards for a touchdown.

After another three-and-out pitched by the Lions’ defense, Vizzina would find Brooks Donnelly open in the end zone for his second touchdown of the night, while Reebals found the end zone for the third time on the night a drive later.

Shortly after, Tyler Waugh put the final nail in the coffin with a pick-six. Briarwood’s defense was just too fast for the Yellow Jackets to get anything going.

Briarwood cruised from that point to a 42-7 win against the Yellow Jackets behind a balanced offensive attack and a suffocating defense that didn’t surrender a single point until garbage time.

Briarwood will now get set to take on a physical and good defensive Hartselle team at Lions Pride Stadium in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 6.

More News

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

News

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

280 Main Story

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Columbiana

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale

Helena

Helena beats three-time defending 5A champ UMS-Wright to earn 2 seed

280 Main Story

Chelsea takes down Calera to end season with win

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins 63-62 thriller against Hueytown

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s remarkable postseason run ends with championship loss

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

280 Reporter

Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director

280 Main Story

Zeta storm damage widespread across Shelby County

280 Main Story

Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

280 Main Story

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details