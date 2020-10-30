expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

Divorces for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:13 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Aug. 22-Sept. 20 and Oct. 2-15:

-Kourtney Nichole-Kiker King, of Sterret, and Stuart Rolland King, of Birmingham.

-Alysha Gayle Rader, of Ocala, Fla., and Matthew Blake Rader, of Pelham.

-Ryan Provost, of Alabaster, and Whitney Peeples, of Alabaster.

-Jennifer Mayo Hutchinson, of Birmingham, and Nathael Clay Hutchinson, of Birmingham.

-Megan Northern Lann, of Sterrett, and Michael Shawn Lann, of Sterrett.

-William Watson, of Calera, and Dana Watson, of Hattiesburg, Miss.

-Paul Davis, of Wilsonville, and Kacey Davis, of Alabaster.

-Tyler Blake Allison, of Guin, and Emily Anderson Allison, of Calera.

-Jillian Price McDonald, of Calera, and Scotty Earl McDonald, of Calera.

-Charlotte Hewlett, of Montevallo, and Kakawana Hewlett, of Yazoo City Miss.

-Monica Robinson, of Calera, and John Robinson, of Alabaster.

-Frances Mead, of Vincent, and Steven Mead, of Vincent.

-Patricia Castaneda Shunnarah, of Birmingham, and Jimmy Joseph Shunnarah, of Pelham.

-Keely Beery, of Pelham, and Brett Berry, of Helena.

-Karen Lunsford Stough, of Chelsea, and Terry Wayne Stough, of Chelsea.

-Pamela Capps, of Birmingham, and Donald Keith Capps, of Birmingham.

-Ashley Hankins Ahrens, of Hoover, and William Brand Ahrens, of Hoover.

-Jamie Nicole Carter, of Prattville, and Ryan David Carter, of Pelham.

-Dana Lynn Ray, of Columbiana, and William Robert Ray, of Wilsonville.

-Kenneth Douglas Blake, of Montevallo, and Tammy Dement Blake, of Thomasville.

-Lauren Moss, of Calera, and Michael Wayne Moody, Jr., of Birmingham.

-Darrell Dewayne Goodwin, of Montevallo, and Brittany Louise Goodwin, of Clanton.

-Michael Klinner, of Columbiana, and Madeline Klinner, of Wilsonville.

-Robert R. Gettig, of Alabaster, and Doreen Regina Gettig, of Alabaster.

-Sabrina White, of Chelsea, and Wesley Hugh White, of Chelsea.

-James Gregory Campbell, of Birmingham, and Amy Lyn White, of Milledgeville, Ga.

-Chelsea Nicole Roper, of Montevallo, and Jarrod Austin Lawley, of Montevallo.

-John David Mundt, III, of Birmingham, and Leslie Dawn Mundt, of Birmingham.

-Sandra P. Garcia, of Hoover, and Stelio M. Garcia, of Hoover.

-Tracy Reeva Hastings, of Wilsonville, and Claude Christopher Hastings, of Pell City.

-Marcus Adrian Bush, of Calera, and Krystal Renee Phillips, of Maylene.

-Bryan Tate, of Pelham, and Melissa Tate, of Helena.

-Tina Blackmom Boothe, of Wilsonville, and Charles Edward Boothe, of Wilsonville.

-Angela Shannon, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Neal Shannon, of Birmingham.

-Robin Simmons Willard, of Alabaster, and David William Willard, of Ashland.

-Heather Nicole Crittenden, of Hoover, and Chad Crittenden, of Hoover.

-Brittany Harig Keel, of Calera, and Ryan Seth Keel, of Calera.

-Lindsey Marie Walker, of Kimberly, and Michael Clayton Walker, of Gardendale.

-Tamecca Smith, of Northport, and Jeremy McDaniel, of Selma.

-James Odis Jones, of Helena, and Valerie Caldwell Jones, of Helena.

-Sandra Katherine Wilson-Mott, of Chelsea, and Timothy Ray Mott, of Birmingham.

-Elizabeth Anne Key, of Sterrett, and Kellen Hekman Slager, of Columbiana.

-Anna Olivia Brownson, of Alabaster, and Richard Cody Brownson, of Alabaster.

More News

Divorces for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Get to know Athlete of the Week Clayton Mains

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins 63-62 thriller against Hueytown

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s remarkable postseason run ends with championship loss

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

280 Reporter

Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director

280 Main Story

Zeta storm damage widespread across Shelby County

280 Main Story

Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

280 Main Story

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

News

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run