expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

For his Eagle Scout project, Stinson Hill installed a sign and protective barrier fence at Florence Baptist Church. (Contributed)

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

By Scott Mims

Published 3:28 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

A local church’s property is now better protected thanks to the efforts of 18-year-old Stinson Hill, a member of Columbiana Boy Scout Troop 560, who on Oct. 8 attained the ranking of Eagle Scout.

Stinson

For his Eagle Scout project, Hill, a student at Shelby County High School, helped install a sign and a barrier fence outside Florence Baptist Church, located on Shelby County 49 in the Fourmile community outside Columbiana. The barrier fence is intended to protect the church building, which had sustained damage from rocks slung by vehicles and ATVs driving onto the church’s property and doing donuts.

“He’s out in the community a good bit, and he saw the property damage they were doing up there,” said Troop 560 Scoutmaster Ernest Poe. “I went to school with his Dad, so I’ve known him since he was probably 12 or 13. I watched Stinson grow to be a very hard working young man.”

The small church was established in 1865, and its owners are working to make repairs in hope of having the site recognized with a historical marker.

The project was the latest of several efforts in Hill’s path to becoming an Eagle Scout. During his time as a Scout, he has participated in numerous camping, hiking and whitewater trips. He also worked with the troop to complete several service projects. Now, after completing all requirements and earning 31 merit badges, he has met the goal to earn the highest rank in scouting.

“We’ve also got nine more Eagle Scouts coming up behind him,” Poe said. “They’re all working on their workbooks, fundraising and some of them working on their projects.”

Stinson is the son of Jerry and Jessica Hill and has one younger brother, Ethan.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Police reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

Divorces for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins 63-62 thriller against Hueytown

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s remarkable postseason run ends with championship loss

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision

280 Reporter

Shaw named permanent HCS Foundation director

280 Main Story

Zeta storm damage widespread across Shelby County

280 Main Story

Westover Christmas Parade set for Dec. 12

280 Main Story

Absentee voting in Shelby County: Deadlines and other important details

News

Hurricane’s path plunges hundreds of thousands into dark across Alabama

News

Hurricane Zeta slams South, leaves path of destruction across Alabama

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools on 2-hour delay

News

Pelham City Schools delays start, will update by 8 a.m.

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed on Thursday

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Thursday due to weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to first state championship in school history

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s season ends with magical Final Four run