October 30, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 25, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 6:15 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 12-16:

-Michael Green to Lisa Marie Seay.

-Cody Stallworth to Celina Crisanta Castor.

-Anthony Muggeo to Dianna Sheree Epperson.

-Brian Whitfield to Alyssa Ann Gentzyel.

-J. Humphries to Anita Corley Williams.

-Nathan McGillivray to Meghan Bussing Tinsley.

-Jazlynn Meeks to Wilkin Louis Silvestre.

-Jacob Wiseman to Amanda Kathryn Curvin.

-Heather Bradley to Jacob Hampton McInvale.

-James Lindquist to Katherine Charlotte Cardona.

-Elizabeth Evans to Stewart Nicolas Pittman.

-Colby Quinn to Jillian Claire Caddell.

-Kylee Keikaikaokalani to Lovedeep Singh.

-Joel Pate to Samthan Jo Robinson.

-Jeffrey Guidry to Victoria Rae Bennett.

-Michael Bunch to Kelly Lynn Hardiman.

-Eric Pittman to Jill Brasher Howell.

-Rudolph James to Lauren Michelle Gibbs English.

-Hunter Childers to Mackenzie Dawn Kattalia.

-Ryan Dill to Hyleshia Clistene McCoy.

-Herbert Conway to Kelly Pickett Shores.

-Marcus Jones to Tachandra Hunter Bell.

-Michael Marrs Carla Denise Williams.

-Frank Thacker to Lisa Marie De Melo.

-Adam Rader to Anna Kate Marcum.

-Kevin Held to Vanessa Price Powell.

-Yuriz Mejia Ramirez to Lillian Dinora Recinos Huezo.

