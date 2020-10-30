Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

By JESSA GARRETT | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Two ghastly ghosts are haunting the halls of Warehouse 31 this Halloween season, bringing with them a cast of spooky scares ready to haunt your family.

Warehouse 31, a haunted house located in Pelham, is back for its eighth season in Alabama, and this year, owner Jason Sills has cooked up a story involving a terrible accident at a meat-packing warehouse involving “The Twisted Nurse” and “The Butcher.”

“Most haunted houses have some type of butcher scene and medical scenes,” Sills said. “A few of us sat around brainstorming about a good story for this old warehouse, and that’s what we came up with. We try to change the theme every few years to keep it fresh.”

There are three haunted attractions this year, including two traditional haunted-house style attractions. “Rigamortis” features “The Butcher” storyline, and the “3D Experience” is filled with 3D artwork, the tunnel of doom, creepy clowns, and more.

Guests can also test out their survival skills in a small escape room. Sills said guests will have 10 minutes to solve puzzles and riddles to beat the clock.

The waiting area, dubbed “Monster Midway,” offers snacks, beverages and merchandise, as well as scary movies and “Scaryaoke” for those that like to try out their singing skills.

“Folks can expect the same great experience that we have been delivering to our customers since 2009,” Sills said. “We pride ourselves in delivering a quality product at a reasonable price where folks can come have a fun night out and do something different they can only experience around this time of year. We work very hard and strive to make sure every guest has a very entertaining experience.”

While scares are important, Sills said his goal is to keep everyone safe. Temperatures will be taken at the door for customers and staff, and everyone is required to wear a mask while inside the attractions and waiting areas.

They’ve added signage encouraging social distancing and facemasks, extra hand washing and hand sanitizing stations, and markings on the ground to assist with social distancing.

“The season has been going great,” Sills said. “Everyone has been very patient with the increased wait times due to the COVID precautions. It appears from watching customers exit and by the reviews that we receive that everyone is having a great time.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, Warehouse 31 is open every night through Halloween. Sills said Saturdays are the busiest nights, so he recommends picking another night if you want to avoid larger crowds and longer lines.

Warehouse 31 is located at 3150 Lee Street in Pelham. Tickets and additional information can be found at warehouse31.com.