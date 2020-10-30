Police reports for the week of Oct. 25, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 30-Oct. 20:
Alabaster
Oct. 13
-Found property from the 100 block of First Avenue West. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $300 was recovered.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Information only from the 800 block of First Street North. A PlayStation 4 valued at $399 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2020 Toyota Sienna sustained $700 in damages.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Forest Hills Terrace.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $38.91 were stolen.
Oct. 14
-Theft of property first degree from the 1300 block of First Street North. A 2003 Toyota Sequoia was stolen.
-Information only from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Beer valued at $32.46 was stolen.
Oct. 15
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Wixford Way. A mailbox valued at $100 was damaged.
-Information only from the 100 block of Kingsley Road. An American Tactical firearm valued at $500 and shell casing were recovered.
-Property damage from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A 2017 Nissan Murano sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.
-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2004 Chevy Avalanche was damaged.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Alton Drive.
-Property damage from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 1400 block of Old Highway 31. Meth (0.82 gram) and a meth pipe were confiscated.
Oct. 16
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, information from the 900 block of Fifth Court Northwest. Three used syringes and six checks were confiscated.
-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Information only from the 100 block of Grande View Lane. $800 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane. A Panasonic Tuffbook valued at $175 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $100.32 were stolen.
-Public lewdness from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Household goods valued at $696.10 were stolen.
Oct. 17
-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 1500 block of First Street North.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Amberley Woods Cove.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise including baby items valued at $74.23 were stolen.
-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Food was stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Old Navy clothes valued at $145 were stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.
-Using false ID to purchase alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Missouri fake ID was confiscated.
-Civil issue from the 300 block of Dogwood Trace.
Oct. 18
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A mailbox valued at $50 was damaged.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Oak Street.
-Information only from the 600 block of Olde Towne Lane.
-Information only from the 100 block of Selwyn Abbey.
-Information only from the 200 block of King Arthur Place.
-Property damage from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Property damage from the 600 block of First Street North. A 2009 Toyota Camry sustained $500 in damages.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.
-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Williams Drive.
Oct. 19
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. Two Alabama tags valued at a combined $100 were stolen.
-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Norwick Forest Drive. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $350 was stolen.
-Information only from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Information only from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. A syringe was recovered.
-Information only from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.
-Information only from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.
Oct. 20
-Property damage, animal complaint from the 1000 block of Greenhead Drive. Four sprinkler heads valued at $200 were damaged.
Calera
Oct. 9
-Harassment from the 300 block of Jackson Square.
-Agency assist from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Shoplifting from the 60 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
Oct. 10
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Union Station Drive.
-Attempting to elude, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Identity theft from the 90 block of Southern Hills Parkway.
Oct. 11
-Incident from the 100 block of Blue Loop, Montevallo.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Wakefield Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Child custody issue from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Daventry Way.
-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 10 block of Lancaster Court.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Crisfield Circle.
Oct. 12
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 3000 block of Village Ridge Drive.
-Property damage from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Incident from Shelby County 95.
-Property damage from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 600 block of Leach Cemetery Road.
-Suspicious package from the 8400 block of U.S. 31.
-Distributing private image with intent to harass from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Found property from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
Oct. 13
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Incident from the 100 block of Rossburg Drive.
-Incident from the 1100 block of Village Trace.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Identity theft from the 2100 block of 18th Street.
Oct. 14
-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Castleberry Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Possession of a pistol by a violent felon, drug paraphernalia from the Exit 228 on ramp of I-65 North.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Oct. 15
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from Whippoorwill Lane and U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Property damage from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
Oct. 16
-Incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.
Helena
Oct. 13
-Domestic violence third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.
Oct. 14
-Public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree from Tucker Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Shelby County 17.
Oct. 15
-Criminal mischief third degree from Old Cahaba Drive.
Oct. 16
-Found property from Shelby County 17.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from Shelby County 261 at Shelby County 52 West.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Townhouse Road.
-Harassment or harassing communications from Chestnut Forest Circle.
-Harassment from Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 17
-Possession of a forged instrument from Alabama 261 and Ruffin Road.
-Property damage from Timber Circle.
-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from the 600 block of Bentmoor Drive.
-Miscellaneous information from the intersection of Rosebay Lane and Oakleaf Circle.
Oct. 18
-Domestic incident from Wyndham Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree from Falliston Drive.
Montevallo
Oct. 14
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 8.6 grams of marijuana, digital scale and small green bags and black BB gun and holster valued at $50.
Oct. 15
-Larceny/theft-theft-vehicle parts, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was a 2004 Toyota 4Runner catalytic converter, 1997 Forest F150 catalytic converter and a 2000 Chevrolet C1500 catalytic converter valued at $3,600.
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (highway/street).
-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Oct. 16
-Larceny/theft-TOLP II theft of lost property from Middle Street (convenient store). Stolen was cash valued at $2,000. Recovered was cash valued at $1,525.
-Information only from Valley Street (residence/home). Damaged was a front door and frame valued at $350.
Oct. 17
-Property damage from Main Street (restaurant). Damaged was a side window of store valued at $1,000.
-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was four hypodermic needles, string tourniquet, spoon, brown power substance and two Alprazolam .25mg valued at $33.
-Information only from Highway 31 (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $250.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2012 Mazda 3 and utility pole valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from Montevallo (residence/home). Damaged was a truck tire valued at $100.
Oct. 18
-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (other/unknown).
-Assault-domestic-violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Vine Street (residence/home). Damaged was Fuzion brand tire valued at $250.
Oct. 19
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Highway 25 (residence/home). Damaged was an entry door to apartment valued at $200.
-Information only from Highway 25 (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from King Street (residence/home).
Oct. 20
-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (other/unknown).
Pelham
Oct. 12
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash and identification valued at $10,200.
Oct. 13
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 900 Block of Colesbury Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun and cash valued at $530.
-Found property from the 9300 Block of Helena Road (bar/night club). Recovered was an auto tag valued at $25.
Vincent
July 30
-Harassment from Hanna Drive.
Aug. 5
-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 60. A 2001 Toyota Camry was damaged.
Aug. 18
-Trespassing, violation of court order from Thomas Drive.
Aug. 30
-Person with a weapon from McBrayer Drive.
Sept. 12
-Harassment, menacing from Shelby County 62.
-Theft of property from Thomas Drive. A bag of assorted small hand tools and an Android phone were stolen.
-Civil dispute, harassment from Shelby County 62.
Sept. 17
-Trespassing from the 100 block of Southern Street.
-Civil incident from Dates Lane.
Sept. 25
-Property damage from Fleming Road.
Oct. 6
-Theft of property from Shelby County 60. An undisclosed amount of mail was stolen.