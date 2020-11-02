expand
November 2, 2020

24e hosts Zumba Pink Party to support cancer research

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:07 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — 24e Health Club held a special event called “Zumba Party in Pink,” p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, which was a fundraiser with the goal of raising money for the Susan G. Komen foundation to assist in the fight against cancer.

The event was headed by Libby Schropp and Victoria Trott who are Zumba instructors at the gym, and it was created out of personal experience and a desire to help others.

“I am a 15-year breast cancer survivor and my partner that put the event on Victoria Trott is just right at one year,” Schropp explained. “I have had Pink Parties almost the entire time that I’ve been a survivor and I use them to raise money every year to give to Susan G. Komen.”

The party was a chance for members and Pelham residents to come out to the spacious facility and dance all while supporting a good cause.

During the one hour event, Schropp said that they ended up raising more than $700 which will be donated directly to the Susan G. Komen foundation.

Schropp’s personal experience with cancer was just one of the reasons why she wanted to have this event however.

“I had a friend, Wendy, that passed away three or four years ago from cancer and I always do my parties in her honor,” she explained. “Her mom, Penny Erwin, is a survivor too, who sat at the front table. So it is a great way to raise money and people are inspired by it.”

The event was sponsored by LJ Retail, Sassy Shopper, Love Hair Salon, Spa 22, and Travelers Insurance. These sponsors provided prizes and giveaways for those in attendance.

