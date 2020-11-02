expand
November 2, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 16-27:

Alabaster

Oct. 20

-Jimmie Alden Blair Jr., 31, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance.

-William Steven Wyatt, 38, of Calera, alias warrant, capias warrant (two counts).

-Kam Paschel, 31, of Vestavia, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

-Benjamin Frank Williams, 40, of Birmingham, warrants with Pelham P.D.

Oct. 21

-Leslie Katlin Christian, 31, of Calera, harassment or harassing communications.

Oct. 22

-Carlos Edward Giron-Orantes, 36, of Alabaster, sodomy first degree.

-Anthony Wayne Williams, 55, of Cincinnati, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 24

-Jason Anthony Wright, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

Oct. 25

-Zachary Cole Rape, 41, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 26

-Israel Flores Gutierrez, 28, of Memphis, Tennessee, public intoxication.

-Kellsey Brooke Campbell, 26, of Lillian, Alabama, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

 

Calera

Oct. 16

-Kameron Brooke Tucker, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Shirley Mae Bramlett, 46, of Montevallo, using false ID to obstruct justice.

Oct. 17

-William Charles Barger, 49, of Calera, public intoxication.

-Mitchell Alan Niamon, 44, of Jemison, agency assist.

-Kayla Faye Goggins, 24, of Calera, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying pistol unlawfully.

-James Alan Gilliland, 60, of Montevallo, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, using false ID to obstruct justice.

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude.

Oct. 18

-Edward Eugene Jones, 41, of Sylacauga, agency assist.

-Marisa Mahlik St. John, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Chase Monroe Mattox, 31, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Gregory Michael Torme, 57, of Birmingham, criminal trespass third degree.

Oct. 19

-Justina Leona Stafford, 32, of Columbiana, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Ryan Allen Peoples, 31, of Baileyton, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.

-Joshua Harlan Bush, 33, of Centreville, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Felisha Williams, 44, of Selma, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Larry Dale Pickett, 42, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Justina Leona Stafford, 32, of Columbiana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

Oct. 20

-Jada Rene Roberson, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 31, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 21

-Rhonda Spindlow, 63, of Maylene, shoplifting.

-Robert Anthony Easterling, 36, of Deatsville, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 22

-Wesley Bernard Peoples, 30, of Columbiana, harassment, simple assault.

-Clint Edward Moore, 52, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Thomas Deon Terry, 20, of Maplesville, Alabama, failure to appear (two counts).

-David Ray Brasher, 24, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 33, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Lacey Michelle Childress, 28, of Jemison, failure to appear.

Oct. 23

-Antonio Ramel Shortridge, 22, of Calera, criminal trespass second degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.

-Stacey Dale Watson, 48, of Clanton, failure to appear.

 

Helena

Oct. 25

-Quentin Bradley Kostka, 23, interlock device required.

-Rebecca Wise Nichols, 55, assault third degree.

Oct. 27

-Brian Peyton Simmons, 23, probation violation.

-William Brent Brashier, 37, bail jumping second degree.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 18

-Donna Faye Green, assault-aggravated assault family-knife.

Oct. 20

-John Steven Absher, larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500 and Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Oct. 21

-Misty Faye Smith, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Samuel Clay Thames, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-James Leon Faulkner, dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 22

-George Bryan Pierson, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.

Oct. 23

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.

Oct. 26

-Michael Anthony Perry, dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.

 

Pelham

Oct. 18

-Richard Harris, 26, of Montgomery, foreign felony arrest.

-James Green, 48, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

Oct. 20

-James Robinson, 48, of Vestavia, alias warrant.

-Benjamin Williams, 40, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

-Carlton Davis, 33, of Hoover, driving while suspended.

-Jimmy Speer, 55, of Moody, alias warrant.

Oct. 21

-Gajuan Baisey, 22, of Center Point, invalid proof of insurance and running a red ight.

-Randolph Estrada Montoya, 22, of Pelham, alias warrant.

Oct. 22

-Clarissa Casey, 31, of Calera, alias warrant.

-Jazmine Cook, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

-Justin Wages, 31, of Birmingham, alias warrants.

Oct. 23

-Jarroll Richardson, 19, of Montgomert, carrying pistol without a license.

-Antonio Little, 47, of Hueytown, ignition interlock devices.

-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 26, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 24

-Romeco Zeigler, 19, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500.

-Anthony Alleman, 33, of Jemison, driving while revoked, proof of liability insurance and 20 days to register a vehicle.

