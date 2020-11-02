expand
November 2, 2020

Divorces for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:45 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 16-23:

-Linda Evans, of Calera, and M. Evans, Jr., of Clanton.

-Anna Caitlyn Wooley, of Alabaster, and Dustin Anthony Wooley, of Alabaster.

-Tanya Jean Ashmore, of Shelby, and Jimmy Edward Ashmore, of Clanton.

-LaQuetta King, of Calera, and Patrick King, of Calera.

-Andy Edward Thornell, of Alabaster, and Margo Estella Wynn, of Vance.

-Bradley Dennis Huff, of Birmingham, and Joanna Marie Clodfelter, of Birmingham.

-Cynthia Alyce McGhee, of Shelby, and Michael Kidd McGhee, of Columbiana.

-Carrie Leigh Worthy, of Alabaster, and Daryl Worthy, of Alabaster.

-Anne McCarthy Helmly, of Chelsea, and Dan Michael Helmly, of Chelsea.

