November 2, 2020

Joseph D. Barnes

By Staff Reports

Published 10:50 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Joseph D. Barnes
Sylacauga

Joseph D. Barnes, age 88, of Sylacauga, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at Bolton Funeral Home. The chapel service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Darlene Burton officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Barnes is survived by his wife, Mary Barnes; daughters, Wanda Clark (Archie), Gina Horton, and Amy Negrete (Victor); grandchildren, Angel Smith (Brandon) and family, Joey Capps (Christy) and family, Brooke Smith (Jamey) and family, and Sean Horton: six step-children; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; and sisters, Louise Gallups and family, Freda Perry and family, Nettie Jones (Jimmy) family, and Bettie Wade and Family.

