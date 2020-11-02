expand
Ad Spot

November 2, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:44 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 19-23:

-William Davis to Sandra Kate Alina Cross.

-Julio Aguiler to Monique Gabrielle Santiago.

-Beyton Yager to Kimberly Ann Cox.

-Alan Clayton to Lindsay Dean Spurgin.

-Lonnie Lucas to Martisha Ann Brasher.

-James Folmar to Hanna Jo Edwards.

-Joshua Williford to Brianna Lynne Miller.

-Donald Thomas to Jaime Little Thorn.

-Darah Knighton to Grant Wesley Boyd.

-Susannah Hope to Ethan David Miceli.

-Ashley Lewis to Roscoe William Lewis.

-Kara Adams to Stephen Garrett Coyte.

-Joseph Turnes to Latriece Devonne Whitman.

-Jessy Osmer to Holly Nicole Voight.

-Brandon Graham to Laura Michelle Hall.

-Robert Trimble to Dorothy Mae Hill.

-Jakob Schoenfeldt to Marie Elizabeth Koch.

-Rebecca Jackson to Kevin Andrew Ferreiro.

-Katelyn Lee to Jason Derrick Lockhart.

-Jessica Abernathy to Justin Trent Millican.

-Barbara Lee to Clyde Randall Mathews.

-Madison McClain to Matthew Dalton Lawson.

-John Lawley to Megan Leigh Howard.

-Heather Garnett to James Connor Kilgore.

-Carl Duncan to Jahzmin Monai Young.

-Skyler Martin to Jessica Brooke Kromer.

-James Palmore to Karol Kay Ohe.

-Kelsi Munn to Ethan Kyle Nicholson.

-Karen Dean to Anthony Keith Smith.

More News

Stephen Daniel Cowart

Victor Oliver Milstead

Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

Police reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award

Montevallo

Montevallo dedicates Willie C. Goldsmith Council Chamber in honor of longtime member

News

24e hosts Zumba Pink Party to support cancer research

280 Main Story

A look at each Round 1 playoff matchup

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

News

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

280 Main Story

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Columbiana

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale

Helena

Helena beats three-time defending 5A champ UMS-Wright to earn 2 seed

280 Main Story

Chelsea takes down Calera to end season with win

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail

280 Main Story

Spain Park wins 63-62 thriller against Hueytown

280 Main Story

Spain Park’s remarkable postseason run ends with championship loss

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to remain closed on Friday

Helena

Helena Christmas parade and tree lighting

Business

A Birthday Place opens storefront in Pelham

Helena

Henley neighborhood making progress as next phase of Hillsboro subdivision