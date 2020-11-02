Montevallo dedicates Willie C. Goldsmith Council Chamber in honor of longtime member

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s City Council Chamber now bears the name of a man whose extensive service and leadership have changed his city for the better.

Willie C. Goldsmith Sr. was honored Oct. 26 during his final City Council meeting as the District 2 representative for his more than 30 years of service to the city with the reading of a proclamation and the unveiling of his name above the room he was instrumental in forming.

“Willie C. Goldsmith is a pioneer in his own right whose belief in hard work, education, uplifting of the community, family and trust in God positioned him to beat the odds and become a sustainable change agent to the benefit of us all,” the proclamation read.

Goldsmith has served as a member of the Montevallo City Council since 1990. He is the longest-standing City Council member and former mayor pro tem.

An Atmore native, Goldsmith graduated from Escambia County High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he attended Daniel Payne College in Birmingham and earned a bachelor’s degree. He earned a master’s degree from Alabama State University and completed a few post-graduate classes at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

He then began his teaching career in the Bibb County School District. During his 30-year tenure, he was nominated to the Teacher of the Year Hall of Fame and awarded the key to the city of Centreville.

Goldsmith has been a member, steward and secretary at Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church in Montevallo.

He is a longtime member and officer of the Alabama Democratic Conference.

Goldsmith was married to the late Jessie Mae Goldsmith for 35 years. The couple raised three children, Dr. Willie C. Goldsmith Jr., Dr. Cynthia Goldsmith Fletcher and Tiffany Goldsmith Dukes.

Following the proclamation reading, Goldsmith, his family members, fellow City Council members and others in attendance at the meeting made their way into the City Hall lobby to watch as outgoing Montevallo Mayor Hollie Cost unveiled the lettering bearing Goldsmith’s name above the council chamber.

“You’re really special, and the city wouldn’t be what it is without you,” Cost said to Goldsmith.

Also during the Oct. 26 meeting, Cost presented tokens of appreciation to the other City Council members: Rusty Nix – 12 years of service, incoming mayor; Jason Peterson – six years of service; Tiffany Bunt – four years of service; Arthur Herbert – appointed in 2019 to finish Matt Walker’s unexpired term.

Cost expressed gratitude to the outgoing council members, newly elected council members, city department heads and employees, partners and citizen volunteers for their work and willingness to serve.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years,” Cost said. “I think we take our situation and our camaraderie for granted sometimes, but what we’ve experienced is special, and it’s unique. We’ve worked together without ongoing conflict, and we’ve always demonstrated respect for one another even when disagreeing.”