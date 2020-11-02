expand
November 2, 2020

Former Pelham Athletic Director and current Pelham High School Principal Kim Kiel was presented the AHSAA’s Making a Difference Award during Pelham’s game with Homewood on Friday, Oct. 30. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:25 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Pelham High School Principal Kim Kiel has been recognized by the Alabama High School Athletic Association as one of seven from the state to be honored with the “Making a Difference Award.”

The award is designed to recognize high school athletic staff who go above and beyond to make a significant difference in the lives of their students. Kiel, who was the school’s athletic director before taking over as principal of the high school this summer, was presented the award by AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese and Associate Executive Director Alvin Briggs.

“The recipients in this 2020 Making a Difference class are excellent examples of men and women who take their positions as role models for their students, faculty and community very seriously and have shown extraordinary determination in faces the challenges each has faced,” Savarese said.

Kiel has also served as the President of Athletic Directors in the state, making a difference not only in Pelham athletics but athletics across the state.

“Apparently people nominated me because they felt like I have made a difference,” Kiel said. “A lot of times you do not know the impression that you make on people. All I really want to do is make a difference, and I hope that I have made one in the lives of our students and the people in the community.”

Kiel was honored by PCS and presented with the award in front of the home crowd during the final regular season game of the 2020 football season.

She said that while she goes out of her way to help others, that the support of the other teachers in the school system are why she is able to provide the quality instruction and service that she does.

“It is very special to me and I feel like I have made a difference because of the wonderful people that are around me everyday,” she explained. “I can not take credit for all of that myself, it is not just about me, it is about Pelham and all of the things that we do and have done very well to provide quality education.”

Now in the role of principal, Kiel’s goal is to continue making a difference and will not only be impacting the athletes but all students.

