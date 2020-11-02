expand
November 2, 2020

Police reports for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:51 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 16-28:

Alabaster

Oct. 20

-Property damage from the railroad track crossing at Industrial Road. A railroad crossing arm sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Information only from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 100 block of Carriage Drive.

-Information only from the 200 block of Fran Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Simmsville Road. A 2012 Jeep Patriot sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Paddington Station, Maylene. Cocaine (0.44 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Carriage Drive, Maylene.

Oct. 21

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Pacific Drive. A riding lawnmower cover valued at $72 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Stoney Trace.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Trail Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1000 block of Fifth Court Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $308.17 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Trail.

Oct. 22

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree from the 400 block of Shelby County 87, Calera. Chocolate with .03 THC (269 grams), marijuana (80 GL) and a pipe with burnt marijuana were confiscated.

-Information only from the 800 block of Barkley Drive. A chainsaw blade valued at $20 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Mission Hills Road.

-Identity theft from the 1700 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 300 block of Smokey Road. A catalytic converter valued at $350 was stolen and an exhaust system sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 1700 block of Tahiti Lane.

-Trespassing notice, domestic incident from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Violation of leash law from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

Oct. 23

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2018 Isuzu truck valued at $60,000 was stolen.

-Information only from the 9600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. $20 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17.

Oct. 24

-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Information only from the 700 block of Crider Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Various clothing valued at $200, a pack of cigarettes valued at $6 and various personal documents were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 300 block of Willow Glen Drive.

-Information only from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

Oct. 25

-Property damage from the 100 block of Water Elm Drive, Maylene. A Charter service box valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Ashford Way. U.S. currency in the amount of $60, in addition to a debit card, checkbook and wallet were stolen. A vehicle passenger window valued at $200 was damaged.

-Animal complaint from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Pebble Drive. A firearm valued at $700, Tac Light with laser valued at $300 and gun case valued at $25 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $82.44 was stolen, and a plastic bag with methamphetamine was confiscated.

-Attempted unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Summerhill Drive. A 2016 Ford Fusion sustained $200 in damages.

-Trespassing notice from the 0 block of Sherman Holland Drive, Pelham.

Oct. 26

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree, menacing from the 100 block of Maple Street.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Greenfield Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Buttercup Circle.

 

Calera

Oct. 16

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice from Alabama 25 at Pilgreen.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Animal not to be allowed at large from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

Oct. 17

-Public intoxication from the 1000 block of Savannah Lane.

-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Union Station Drive.

-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 300 block of Union Station Drive.

-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 18

-Incident from the 100 block of Rosegate Drive.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying pistol unlawfully, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Ninth Street and 23rd Avenue.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 33.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Shelby County 33 and U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 800 block of Ninth Street.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 6000 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Incident from the 100 block of Little John Circle.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Spring Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree, harassment-simple assault from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

Oct. 19

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

-DUI-alcohol from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

-Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 87 and Smokey Road.

-Stolen four-wheeler recovery from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

-Animal at large from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.

-Theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1900 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine from the 4500 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 20

-Agency assist from the 11700 block of Alabama 25.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-no theft or damage from the 2900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Incident from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Oct. 21

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Child abuse from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, theft of property first degree from the 1800 block of Shelby County 84.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, obstructing government operations, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia from Stonebriar Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 6000 block of Kensington Way.

Oct. 22

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Timberline Trace.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Brookside Way.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Failure to appear from U.S. 31 at the Shelby County-Chilton County line.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Found property from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Patton Street, Jemison.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Recovered property from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 306.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 23

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 6200 block of U.S. 31.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm from U.S. 31 and Fourth Avenue.

-Kidnapping first degree from the 200 block of Doyle Drive.

-Rape first degree from the 200 block of Doyle Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of City Street, Clanton.

 

Helena

Oct. 19

-Lost property from Laurel Lakes Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 7800 block of Wellwood Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 2500 block of OakLeaf Circle.

Oct. 22

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 500 block of Riverwoods Landing.

-Domestic incident from the 2700 block of Crossvine Drive.

-Throwing/shooting into an occupied vehicle from Shelby County 91.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 8000 block of Wynwood Circle.

Oct. 23

-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.

Oct. 25

-Interlock device required from Shelby County 52 West and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 58.

-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Bentmoore Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 6000 block of Woodvale Drive.

Oct. 26

-Property damage from the 100 block of Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of White Cottage Road.

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52 West.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of Whitling Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.

Oct. 27

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Falliston Ridge Circle.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 5000 block of Wade Street.

Oct. 28

-Property damage from the 5300 block of Shelby County 17.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Stubbs Drive.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 18

-Assault-aggravated assault family-knife from Selma Road (residence/home).

Oct. 20

-Larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500 and burglary/UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 25 (convenient store). Stolen was a Dewalt 20V cordless drill, Dewalt cordless charger, two tool bags and three Dewalt cordless batteries valued at $900.

Oct. 21

-Dangerous drugs-synthetic narcotic-possess and dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was a small cut plastic straw containing a white crystal like powder and hypodermic needle valued at $2.

Oct. 22

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (other/unknown).

-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief from Highway 204 (residence/home). Damaged was miscellaneous clothing valued at $400.

Oct. 23

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 47.00 grams, glass “Ball” jar containing 47 grams of marijuana valued at $250.

Oct. 24

-Property damage from Vine Street (government/public building). Damaged was a front grill and right quarter panel valued at $8,000.

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was a door frame valued at $200.

-Assault-simple assault from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Information only from AL-25 (highway/street).

Oct. 25

-Information only from Doster Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

Oct. 26

-Dangerous drugs-methamphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams, clear bad of Methamphetamine and un-used needle valued at $30.

 

Pelham

Oct. 18

-Leaving the scene from the 3400 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was a door and mailbox valued at $1,050.

Oct. 20

-Theft from the 200 Block of Highway 361 (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered  was a converter valued at $450.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Kilberry Circle (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Oct. 21

-Fraud from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $400.

-Theft from the 1700 Block of Indian Hill Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was jewelry valued at $27,000.

Oct. 22

-Theft from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was pills valued at $87.16.

Oct. 24

-Criminal mischief from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Destroyed/damaged was a sink valued at $250.

