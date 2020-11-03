expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

The Calera Christmas Village and Craft Fair and following Christmas Parade will move downtown this year and will be held Dec. 5. (File)

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

By Scott Mims

Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

CALERA — The city of Calera’s Christmas festivities will move to downtown Main Street this year in line with recent revitalization efforts. It all starts with the Christmas Village and Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 2-6 p.m., followed by the Calera Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and live music with country act Deputy 5 starting at 7 p.m.

Santa will arrive for the daytime portion from 2-4 p.m. to offer free photos with kids, all from a socially distanced perspective—kids will sit in a seat adjacent to Santa’s throne instead of in Santa’s lap—and kids will write letters and make crafts.

Fittingly, the theme of this year’s multi-faceted event is “Santa’s Village.”

“Obviously, it’s the first year that we’re having it at Main Street downtown,” said Calera Parks and Recreation Director Seth Gandy. “It’s something kids and adults enjoy very much. We’re looking forward to a really good event, and we’re excited to have it all in one location downtown.”

At the Christmas Village and Craft Fair, up to 50 booths will offer unique products to people of the local community and surrounding areas. The event will take place in the Calera Courtyard, off 17th Avenue in the lot behind the businesses along U.S. 31 and Alabama 25. Downtown merchants will be open and offer specials as well. Also, Adventurer’s Coffee Co. will provide hot chocolate.

The parade will follow at 6 p.m., starting at the Calera Community Center and moving along U.S. 31, ending at the National Guard Armory. Every float must be decorated, and awards will be given for Best Holiday Spirit, Most Creative and Most Entertaining.

“Calera Main Street is looking forward to a really lively Christmas in Calera,” said Calera Main Street Director Jackie Batson. “We had the honor of judging the parade last year, and we will do it again this year. We’re looking forward to the creativity that comes from this year’s theme.”

Added Batson, “I can’t wait to see the turnout for our first concert in the Calera Courtyard, because it will be the first of many.”

Country cover band Deputy 5 will headline entertainment starting at 7 p.m. on the stage behind the future location of Big Lupo Pizza Café, at 8259 U.S. 31. The live music will continue until 9 p.m.

The city will close 17th Avenue so the courtyard will be an extremely walkable, pedestrian-friendly area throughout the evening, Batson noted.

“I’d like to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the Christmas Parade and practice social distancing, being safe at the same time,” said Calera Mayor John Graham.

Anyone interested in reserving a vendor space or entering the parade may contact Tammy Smith at tsmith@calera.org or 205-668-3804.

More News

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Chelsea City Council members sworn in

Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council members sworn in

280 Reporter

Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

Helena

Helena swears in new mayor, city council

280 Main Story

Red Ribbon Week helps with drug-abuse prevention

News

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award

Montevallo

Montevallo dedicates Willie C. Goldsmith Council Chamber in honor of longtime member

News

24e hosts Zumba Pink Party to support cancer research

280 Main Story

A look at each Round 1 playoff matchup

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

News

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

280 Main Story

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Columbiana

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale

Helena

Helena beats three-time defending 5A champ UMS-Wright to earn 2 seed

280 Main Story

Chelsea takes down Calera to end season with win

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm celebrates successful season

Community Columnists

Roberson helps make people whole again

Community Columnists

Schlick enjoys family history work

Columbiana

Eagle Scout enhances local church property

Lifestyles

Must See Haunt: Warehouse 31 offers COVID-19 safe scares

280 Reporter

Commission approves agreement for Chelsea intersection realignment

280 Reporter

Commission briefed on voting preparations, state inmate concerns at county jail