Chelsea City Council members sworn in

CHELSEA – Members the Chelsea City Council took oaths of office for a new term during a swearing-in ceremony held on Monday, Nov. 2.

Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd conducted the ceremony, in which Mayor Tony Picklesimer, Place 1 Councilmember Cody Sumners, Place 2 Councilmember Scott Weygand, Place 3 Councilmember Chris Grace, Place 4 Councilmember Tiffany Bittner and Place 5 Councilmember Casey Morris took their oaths of office before an audience of their families.

“None of the things we get to do could happen without these five people,” Picklesimer said of his colleagues. “They do so much more than many of you realize. I appreciate them all very much.”

Picklesimer, Sumners, Weygand, Bittner and Morris are starting their second terms in office. Grace was elected to his first full term on the council in August, prior to which he had been appointed to complete David Ingram’s unexpired term in March 2019.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the council elected Weygand as mayor pro-tempore and approved:

To re-appoint Crystal Etheredge as city clerk.

To re-appoint Lori King as city treasurer.

To re-appoint Joe Lee as interim fire chief of Chelsea’s fire department.

A resolution providing that all administrative personnel and municipal employees of the municipality continue in their respective duties at their current salaries.

A resolution ratifying the use of present depositories for municipal funds.

To appoint Mark Boardman from Boardman, Carr, Petelos, Watkins and Ogle P.C. as the city attorney.

To authorize city officials to execute financial documents or contracts.

To appoint Cole Williams and Tom Holcombe to the Chelsea Planning Commission.

A proposed ordinance establishing the time and place for regular City Council meetings to be held each month and governing the rules and procedures of the Chelsea City Council for 2020-2024.