November 3, 2020

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

By Alec Etheredge

Published 10:53 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

On this week’s show, we look back at the final week of the regular season and look ahead to this Friday’s exciting slate of first round playoff matchups. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week.

Times for each segment are below:

Thompson vs. Grissom: 3:45

Oak Mountain at Austin: 8:00

Pelham vs. Lee-Montgomery: 12:42

Briarwood vs. Hartselle: 17:16

Helena vs. Carver-Montgomery: 22:24

Shelby County at Pike Road: 27:34

Montevallo at St. James: 31:22

SCR Stars of the Week: 35:40

