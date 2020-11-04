expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

The Pride of Shelby County prepares to honor veterans at a community concert on the lawn of the Old Mill Square at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10. (Contributed)

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

By Staff Reports

Published 7:09 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

Our county seat has a long history of showing its patriotic colors from the annual Liberty Day celebration to town monuments honoring those who have served in foreign wars from our community.

This year, the beloved Pride of Shelby County Marching Band will be continuing with that tradition with a special Veteran’s Day concert for the entire community on Nov. 10 at Old Mill Square in Columbiana.

The COVID guidelines have been especially hard on students this school year. Traditions have become harder to maintain, making for the occasional loss of several closely held rites of passage for students across the county. Indoor band concerts are one of those things that have taken a hit, due to socially distance guidelines.

Most people tend to think of marching band as an outdoor activity thanks to football games and parades, but in actuality, those activities, although stoked with lots of exciting pomp and energy, only happen for a short portion of the school year. Students in music programs spend most of the year perfecting their skills and showing them off at a series of indoor concerts, usually held in the school auditorium.

The Pride of Shelby County, however, came up with an idea to still get concert time in, and bring the community together in spirit at the same time. The Pride’s outdoor concert will be their first and only concert so far this year other than halftime performances at games. The lawn performance will give them the space they need for families to safely attend and spread out, as well as a beautiful community setting to make it happen in.

The local chapter of the American Legion will be joining the band as guests during the National Anthem where they will raise the flag as part of the program. “I think it’s fitting to include our own veterans in a program that is meant to honor them,” one parent told us.

Matthew Martindale told us that practices have been harder to maintain this year, due to restrictions, but his students “have hung in there and are doing the best they can under the circumstances just like we all are. This concert will be something that gives them just a little bit of the old normalcy.”

Their socially distanced concert will happen outside at the new fountain on the lawn of Old Mill Square at 5:30 p.m. They welcome the community to this free event, where guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets and sit in small groups as a safety measure.

The school board does suggest that guests wear masks and maintain reasonable social distance for the safety of the community.

More News

Don’t let the election outcome stress you out

Pandemic makes rural Internet access a priority in Alabama

Should a Christian celebrate Halloween?

COLUMN: Shelter from the storm

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election

280 Main Story

County votes yes on mutual aid amendment

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council members sworn in

280 Reporter

Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

Helena

Helena swears in new mayor, city council

280 Main Story

Red Ribbon Week helps with drug-abuse prevention

News

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award

Montevallo

Montevallo dedicates Willie C. Goldsmith Council Chamber in honor of longtime member

News

24e hosts Zumba Pink Party to support cancer research

280 Main Story

A look at each Round 1 playoff matchup

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

News

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

280 Main Story

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Columbiana

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale