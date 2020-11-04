expand
November 5, 2020

Don’t let the election outcome stress you out

By Staff Reports

Published 7:46 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial 

By the time our next paper comes out, we will likely know who the President of the United States will be for the next four years. And we’re here to tell you, no matter who that is, it’s going to be alright.

Those are easy words to spew not knowing the outcome, but very rarely does a president make a major impact on our daily lives. That happens way more often on a state and local level, while the Senate and House of Representatives often have the power on a national level.

Both presidential candidates have their own ideas of the perfect America, from healthcare to the economy, and both will try to instill their will over the next four years.

But guess what… in four years, we get to vote again. And that is what makes this country great.

If President Donald Trump is reelected to a second term and you’re unhappy about it, this will be his last four years to serve as president, and you will be voting for a new president in 2024.

If former Vice President Joe Biden is elected and you’re unhappy about it, you also get the opportunity to vote for a new candidate in 2024.

This election has been played up as the be-all, end-all of elections, but it’s no different than any election we’ve had in the past.

There are positives and negatives to both candidates, and if you can’t admit that, you probably shouldn’t be voting. But whoever wins, this country will prosper, no matter how difficult times get.

Look at the history of this country and some of the incredibly difficult and trying times we have faced: The Civil War, World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights era, 9-11, the War on Terror, the Great Depression and now a worldwide pandemic, as well as so much more.

We have fought our way through so much and that’s not going to change, because the people of this country are what makes it great, not one person sitting in an oval office.

While we all have personal opinions on who the right candidate is to lead us for the next four years, we should come together as a country. We’ve seen too often what happens when we are divided, and during a difficult time, it’s more important than ever for us to come together.

These next four years may not go the exact way you want them to, but we will get through them, and four years from now, we’ll do it all over again.

