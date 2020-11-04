expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA — Continuing their mission of respecting those who have come before them, Helena’s Scout Troop 2 returned to Historic Harmony Graveyard Oct. 31 for general cleanup and improvements to the area.

The troop began their cleanup mission on Sept. 12 where they made several improvements such as clearing brush, weed eating, mowing, uncovering graves and other general improvements to make an improvement to the site.

“Doing projects like this gives the scouts the feeling of doing the right thing for the right reason,” Tolbert explained. “No one is taking care of the cemetery, which is a bridge to the past. It has been forgotten by us. When Ms. Lawson mentioned it, we knew it required nothing but time, and we have plenty of time right now.”

During the first cleanup, Scoutmaster Lane Tolbert said that the troop noticed several sunken graves and wanted to return to make improvements to those as well.
At this second visit the troop “filled in some sunken graves, uncovered a headstone of a Spanish American Veteran, and generally cleaned it up,” according to Tolbert.

Tolbert echoed his sentiments that the idea behind cleaning up the cemetery was to acknowledge those who lived here before them, and the preserve the site as a “bridge to the past.”

Tolbert said that after doing some research he learned of the site’s history which dates back to the early 1800s, where many former slaves, coal miners and poor people were buried in the cemetery with unmarked graves.

The scout was assisted by other community members and Dawn Lawson, who originally suggested the idea to Tolbert and the troop.

More News

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

PHOTO GALLERY: Monster Walk in Columbiana

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election

280 Main Story

County votes yes on mutual aid amendment

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council members sworn in

280 Reporter

Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

Helena

Helena swears in new mayor, city council

280 Main Story

Red Ribbon Week helps with drug-abuse prevention

News

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award

Montevallo

Montevallo dedicates Willie C. Goldsmith Council Chamber in honor of longtime member

News

24e hosts Zumba Pink Party to support cancer research

280 Main Story

A look at each Round 1 playoff matchup

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel shuts out Evangel-Montgomery in tune up for national tournament

News

Pelham falls to Homewood on last-second field goal

280 Main Story

Vincent ends season with thrilling road win

Columbiana

Shelby County wins regular-season finale, sets sights on playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood dominates in regular-season finale

Helena

Helena beats three-time defending 5A champ UMS-Wright to earn 2 seed

280 Main Story

Chelsea takes down Calera to end season with win