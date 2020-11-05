Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

ALABASTER – An Alabaster-based company will partner with local non-profit Manna Ministries to conduct a food drive this month.

Carmeuse Longview, a limestone products manufacturer in Saginaw, will hold a food drive from Nov. 9-20 to collect items for Manna Ministries, an organization supporting families in need in Shelby, Chilton and Jefferson counties.

The food drive will be open to Carmeuse Longview employees and to the public.

“Giving back to our community has always been a priority for Carmeuse Longview,” said Jackie Padgett, senior environmental manager at Carmeuse Longview. “We recognize that many families are going through a hard time right now, and our goal through this partnership with Manna Ministries is to help make the upcoming holiday season a little easier. We’re excited to see not only our staff, but the entire community, come together to help out those that are in need.”

Donation boxes will be placed at Carmeuse Longview, located at 599 U.S. 31 South in Saginaw, and Manna Ministries, located at 333 Smokey Road in Alabaster.

Those who would like to donate non-perishable items, such as canned goods, dried pasta and rice and peanut butter, may drop off their items at Carmeuse Longview or Manna Ministries during normal business hours.

Manna Ministries staff will distribute the donations after the food drive ends.

Beyond the food drive, Manna Ministries operates its food pantry every Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. For more information, visit @mannaofalabaster on Facebook.

“We’re always looking for community partners that share in our vision of making a positive impact on the people who need it most,” Manna Ministries Director Phyllis Harbin said. “It’s terrific to see a company like Carmeuse want to get involved with what we’re doing and look to make a difference in the lives of people in their community.”