expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation is holding an event called “Bear the Burden Ruck 2020” on Nov. 13. (Contributed)

“Bear the Burden” ruck to raise money for families with terminally-ill children

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:33 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — While parenting comes with many stressors, knowing that your child has a terminal illness can not only drain a family emotionally, but create a significant finically stressfully situation as well.

The Wings of Hope Pediatric Foundation is holding an event called “Bear the Burden Ruck 2020,” which will raise money to support their efforts in relieving those stressors by providing financial and other types of support to families with critically-ill children.

The ruck, or a weighted hike, will take place at Oak Mountain State Park on Nov. 13, where participants will walk on a 10-mile hike to support the foundation and show solidarity with those who need help by physically bearing the burden.

Foundation Vice President Tonya Willingham said that her personal experience in losing children to a terminal genetic disorder led her and President Dr. Dan Trotman, a hospice doctor, to create this foundation to relieve that burden that she had learned firsthand.

“My husband and I were trying to figure out how to spend time with our family, while still doing day-to-day chores and taking care of our child, and that was our side of it,” Willingham said. “Dr. Trotman knew of families who were struggling financially, with things like paying for food and gas. So we put our heads together and created Wings of Hope.”

The foundation does different events throughout the year as fundraisers to support their mission of providing financial relief for some bills, groceries or other household needs like cleaning supplies.

This ruck will allow other people to actually bear the burden for those families through donations and admission for participation.

Those interested in participating in the ruck or interested in supporting the foundation can visit Wingsofhopepediatricfoundation.org.

More News

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster swears in new mayor, council

Helena

Fieldstone Park Halloween festival attracts hundreds of guests

News

“Bear the Burden” ruck to raise money for families with terminally-ill children

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Montevallo

UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

280 Reporter

Healing by helping: Nonprofit founder shares why helping domestic violence victims is her mission

News

Pelham brings back leaders to 2020-2021 team

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain looks for successful 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls look to continue successful trend

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order until Dec. 11, lifts occupancy restrictions

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election