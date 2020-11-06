expand
November 6, 2020

Carolyn Jarvis Brantley

By Staff Reports

Published 1:39 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Carolyn Jarvis Brantley
Montevallo

Carolyn Jarvis Brantley, age 82, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5. Carolyn was born June 27, 1938 to Rev. Henry Jarvis and Sudie Jarvis.

She is survived by her sons, Donald (Brenda) Brantley, Charlie Brantley and Richard (Erin) Brantley; brother, LaVaughn Jarvis; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Curtis and Herbert Jarvis; sister, Galeon Dailey; sister-in-law, Pat Jarvis; and grandchildren, Savannah Elaine Brantley and Victoria Faith Brantley.

A visitation for Carolyn will be held Sunday, Nov. 8 from 1:30-2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 671 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will occur in the adjoining cemetery following the funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Brantley family.

