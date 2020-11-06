expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Westminster’s boys and girls cross country teams won the section meet to advance to state, while Indian Springs also advanced its boys team and several girls runners. (File)

Indian Springs, Westminster advance to state

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:47 am Friday, November 6, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

TUSCALOOSA – Competing in the Class 4A, Section 3 cross country meet on Thursday, Nov. 5, Indian Springs and Westminster at Oak Mountain both did enough to have representatives at the state meet.

With the top four teams advancing to state from each section meet as well as the six individuals not on those top four teams, Westminster’s girls and boys both won to advance their full teams to state, while Indian Springs’ boys advanced their entire team and the girls advanced individual runners.

The Knights swept the day, taking home the win in both races, and in dominant fashion.

In the girls race, Hallie Porterfield, who is considered a state championship contender in the classification, as well as Hannah Adams and Courtney Bennett all finished inside the top five.

Porterfield won the event as the only runner to finish in less than 20 minutes with a time of 19:16.35, while Adams and Callahan finished with times of 20:50.69 and 20:52.02, respectively, to claim fourth and fifth.

Right behind them was Natalie Porterfield with another top-10 finish. She claimed eighth with a time of 21:44.97.

The Knights also had five others inside the top 25. Ava Gray and Cammi Griffith finished 12th and 14th, respectively, to add top 15 finishes, while Carlie Pendley finished in the top 20 as well in 18th.

Sydney Raines Davis and Amelia Shannon finished out the top 25 finishers in 22nd and 25th, respectively.

For Indian Springs in the girls’ race Elise Picard, Caroline Beisher and Catherine Hinson advanced to state thanks to strong individual finishes. Picard finished sixth with a time of 20:54.96, while Beisher finished 23rd and Hinson finished 26th.

In the boys’ race, Springs was able to finish fourth in the team standings to qualify their team for state. Mark Underwood was a big reason why with his finish of 20th behind a time of 19:18.98.

Beyond him, Leo Liu, Ethan Xiao, Stovan Shrestha and Enoch Ziao finished 31st through 34th, respectively, to help the team advance.

But the afternoon belonged to Westminster.

The Knights put together an impressive performance to edge out American Christian by five points for the win.

They didn’t have a winner, but they did claim half of the top 10.

Micah Adams and Andrew Purcell finished third and fifth, respectively, with Adams doing so in a time of 17:28.88 and Purcell in a time of 17:40.36.

Alexander Montgomery, David Haskins and Luke Richardson also added top 10 finishes, claiming sixth through eighth.

Behind those top 10 finishers, Weaver Caldwell finished 11th and Charlie Davis finished 17th. Buddy McGowin and Holden Smith also finished in the top 30.

More News

Chelsea starts season with road win at Minor

Pelham girls start with strong win at Moody

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Local 6A runners perform well at sectionals, advance to state

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Montevallo

UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

280 Reporter

Healing by helping: Nonprofit founder shares why helping domestic violence victims is her mission

News

Pelham brings back leaders to 2020-2021 team

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain looks for successful 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls look to continue successful trend

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order until Dec. 11, lifts occupancy restrictions

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election

280 Main Story

County votes yes on mutual aid amendment

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council members sworn in

280 Reporter

Chamber names Small Business of the Year award recipients

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 1

Helena

Helena swears in new mayor, city council

280 Main Story

Red Ribbon Week helps with drug-abuse prevention

News

PHS Principal Kim Kiel presented Making a Difference Award