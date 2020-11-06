expand
November 6, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 22-28:

Oct. 22

-William Beasley to P Ray Construction LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 1-76 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Daphne Butera to Bradley D. Edwards, for $268,000, for Lot 75 in Broken Bow Second Addition.

-Bryan Diamond to Christian J. Barrett, for $259,900, for Lot 24 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-John Wilson to Jean Carlo Parra Segura, for $215,000, for Lot 23 in Stonehaven.

-Janette Mendible to Bobby Hill, for $105,000, for Lot 1709 in Horizon Condominium.

-Shelby Vaughn to Michael S. McCauley, for $312,000, for Lot 4-56 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Kurt Friend to Kristen Peterson, for $549,900, for Lot 1723 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.

-H & L Realty LLC to Maddox Investments LLC, for $450,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Joshua Howell to Gregory C. Steve, for $259,900, for Lot 417 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-City of Alabaster to Public Building Authority of the City of Alabaster Alabama, for $4,272,772.96.

-Stephen Rogers to George Brian Oberhausen, for $237,000 for Lot 110 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Dennis W. Mazingo, for $444,900, for Lot 301 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Stanley M. Hill, for $511,900, for Lot 305 in Creekwater Phase III.

-Monic Wesson to Richard Martin Turner, for $330,000, for Lot 6 in Oak Forest.

-Jarred Pike to Robert G. Flanders, for $195,000, for Lot 240 in Savannah Point Sector II Phase I Resurvey of Lots 240 and 243.

-Logan Coffey to Leigh Graves Ellington, for $195,000, for Lot 1120 in Old Cahaba III Second Addition.

-Brandon Wockenfuss to Dena Wockenfuss, for $94,900, for Lot 6 in Southwind Second Sector.

-E. Best to Ziyad Mohammad Awad, for $385,000, for Lot 62 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Malinda Henderson to Malinda W. Henderson, for $569,300, for Lot 3112 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Stanley Graham to Patrick Hughes, for $610,000, for Lot 25 in Stonegate Realty Phase I.

-Samuel Conn to Alma Xochitl Herrejon Garcia, for $195,000, for Lot 36 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 6.

-Brian Peterson to John Hadder, for $375,000, for Lot 417 in Forest Park 4th Sector Phase 1.

-Ronald Haynes to Stewart Thomas Bobo, for $349,900, for Lot 705 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.

-Doug Trosper to Shirley I. Hall, for $190,000, for Lot 20 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Alejandro Gonzalez, for $200,305, for Lot 204 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-William McIntyre to David Martin Thomas, for $179,200, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Fourth Addition.

-Brandon Pendergrass to Meagan Duchock Sharp, for $154,900, for Lot 33 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Christopher Brown to Bryan Sharp, for $404,000, for Lot 139 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Rightwise LLC to Jerome Anthony Fiore, for $450,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Michael Shults to Roberta J. Hadaway, for $265,000, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-DAL Properties LLC to Judith Elaine Giglio, for $399,900, for Lot 2224 in Birkdale at Ballantrae.

-Lisa Cook to Chris Copenhaver, for $770,000, for Lot 8 in Bridgelake Addition to Riverchase.

-Mark Beddingfield to Charles E. Henson, for $439,000, for Lot 9-10 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Tiffany Wood to Stephen K. Rowell, for $399,900, for Lot 102 in Bent River Phase IV.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Christopher Wayne Franklin, for $340,360, for Lot 132 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Michael Smith to Michael B. Smith, for $27,190, for Lot 2205 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Thompson Realty Co. Inc. to Mike Suco, for $200,000, for Lot 222 in Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-George Phillips to Jarrod Austin Cordova, for $167,000, for Lot 54 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-John Douglas to Sean Bryant, for $67,120, for property in Section 33, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Valor Communities LLC to David W. Arnott, for $246,000, for Lot 317 in Union Station Phase III.

-Robert Hunter to Tyler Partin, for $285,000,f or Lot 2219 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Timothy Dunleavy to Mark Sloan Williams, for $316,000, for Lot 5 in Sunny Meadows.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Karen Delimater, for $205,850, for Lot 66 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Four.

-Sondra Jeter to Betty Grant Ivy, for $239,900, for Lot 225 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-David Esco to Amy Miranda Hill, for $215,000, for Lot 120 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Scotty Vines to Martin Smith, for $195,000, for Lot 1730 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 6.

-Raymond Vice to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $260,000, fo rLot 5 in Weatherly Club Sector 14.

-Lorenzo Lockett to Imeka Inez Evans, for $195,000, for Lot 56 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Clark Martin Edwards to Daniel R. Nobbe, for $243,000, for Lot 127 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Jayson Scali to Chris Scott Edwards, for $762,500, for Lot 16 in Brush Creek Farms.

-Renee Peoples to Andrew P. Hartz, for $315,000,f or Lot 2243 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 3.

-Andrew Hartz to William Parker, for $168,000, for Lot 280 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase IV Amended Map.

Oct. 23

-Sandra Luna to Carollyn M. Hawkins, for $230,000, for Lot 141 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Xavier P. Thornton, for $325,100, for Lot 44 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Hunter Hutchison to Michael Isaiah Luna, for $458,000, for Lot 1707 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Darlene Hill to Savanna Paige Marion, for $178,000, for Lot 102 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase Iv.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Aubury Wayne Johnson, for $263,775, for Lot 235 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1.

-Jane Phillips to Richard M. Patterson, for $310,000, for Lot 234 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Jason Lee to Carol Shinnette, for $140,000, for Lot 152 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-John Logan to Vanessa Ruth Hoggatt, for $292,000, for Lot 25 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-Billy Foster to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Paula Lakeman to Salamat Chaudhry, for $160,000, for Lot 36 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Harley Hoffman to Brianna N. Powell, for $140,000, for Lot 67 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Lisa Dismukes to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Ryan Burg to Nathan Maxwell, for $310,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Tommie Fields to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range. 1 West.

-Dwight Green to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $625, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Frances Johnson to State of Alabama, for $3,560, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Wanda Hope to James Kyle Shirley, for $33,500, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Griselda Aguilar to City of Westover, for $1,500, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kaitlin Williamson, for $237,340, for Lot 121 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Michael Baker Swedenburg, for $426,116, for Lot A69 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Richard Moore to Lisa K. Cook, for $515,000, for Lot 1236 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 1235 and 1236.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tawanda A. Osborne, for $308,945, for Lot 123 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $136,000, for Lot 123 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Clayton 47 in Investments LLC to David L. Moore, for $148,500, for Lot 12 in White Oak Manor Final Plat.

-Miranda Carroll to Miranda Carroll, for $90,000, for Lot 21 in Port South 1st Sector.

-Clayssic Home Innovations Inc. to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $88,000, for Lot 23 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.

-Elwood Busby to Vivan Busby Smith, for $192,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Sue Callicott to Jeff J. Callicott, for $224,000, for Lot 22 in Foothills Point.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Kara M. Chism, for $353,400, for Lot 2078 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Wesley K. Winborn, for $480,868 for Lot 532 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5B.

Oct. 26

-Michael Middleton to Harley Sue Hoffman, for $262,000, for Lot 9 in Windstone II.

-Roy Plymon to Michael Jon Boohaker, for $538,000, for Lot 2305 in Highland Lakes 23rd Sector.

-Jacob Roberts to Sarah Balgenorth, for $159,000, for Lot 1 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Dennis Godfrey to Tracy Carruthers, for $279,000, for Lot 30 in Helena Station.

-Eric Harrell to Brittany M. Pike, for $254,000, for Lot 81 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Matthew Easby Morton, for $485,266, for Lot 621 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-LGI Homes Alabama to Thomas Whitten, for $236,900, for Lot 20 in Lexington Parc Sector 2.

-Scott Bruce to Stephen J. Bengston, for $308,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook 9th Sector.

-Danny Sumerel to Danny W. Sumerel, for $161,400, for Lot 19 in Center Hills.

-Nicholas Anglin to Katlyn McCleery Lewis, for $54,500, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Kaitlyn Jean Brown, for $221,480, for Lot 17 in Royal Forest.

-Larry Skates to Charles P. Gaines, for $139,900, for Lot 311 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Elizabeth Ballard, for $420,637, for Lot 2034 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Carolyn Youngblood to Bruce A. Gulledge, for $137,000, for property in Section 26, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Hiram G. Gilbert, for $506,150, for Lot B102 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Billy Goff to Kevin Lynn Howze, for $102,970, for Lot 13 in Russel R. Hetz Property Resurvey.

-Jonathan Hendrix to Karissa, for $296,250, for Lot 4 in Wooddale First Sector.

-Devin Taylor to Mandy Chapman, for $203,500, for ot 84 in Narrows Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-Mandy Chapman to Mandy Chapman, for $203,500, fo rLot 84 in Narrows Reach Amended Map of Final Record Plat.

-Kristy Hobbick to Quartisha Williams, for $320,000, for Lot 265 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Jennifer Hollis to Jeannie Renee Ridgeway, for $318,000, for Lot 57 in Belvedere Cove Phase II Final Plat.

-Nathan Langner to Iris Reasor, for $230,000, for Lot 204 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Kenneth Nivens to Kenneth L. Nivens, for $12,940, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Shell to Ryan Michael Aufdenberg, for $224,900, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Alana Lamar to Reid Sarenpa, for $149,000, for Lot 65 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

Oct. 27

-Andrew Hudspeath to David Earl Esco, for $332,900, for Lot 32 in Cameron Woods 2nd Addition.

-Billie Allen to Norman Chandler, for $965,000, for Lot 13 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II.

-Jeetendra Ahuja to Rickey Samuel, for $629,000, for Lot 945 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Cody Brasher to Clayton Hollis, for $420,000, for Lot 18 in Chelsea Estates.

-Adam Vonbartheld to Michael G. Shults, for $349,000, for Lot 35 in Oak Forest.

-Christopher Trice to Nicholas Clay Bailey, for $380,000, for Lot 7 in Twelve Oaks.

-Jonathan Hutchings to John J. Emerson, for $177,200, for Lot 2 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

-Camellia Met Mining LLC to Western REI LLC, for $97,500, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Nicholas Bailey to John M. Ridderhoff, for $339,900, for Lot 9-71 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Helen Logan to Bernard Travis, for $30,000, for Lot 1705 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

-Alan Ingram to William R. Hewitt, for $287,000,f or Lot 3 in Applecross.

-Tammy Bice to Robert Allen Drawhorn, for $10,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Mary Burrow to Timothy R. Pfaff, for $195,000, for Lot 40 in Laurel Woods.

-Robert Austin to Glenda A. Anderson, for $3,950.

-Kathryn Hannon to Windhover Association Inc., for $10,000, for Lot 18-3 in Windhover a Condominium.

-Joann Grizzle to Windhover Association Inc., for $10,000, for Lot 18-1 in Windhover a Condominium.

-Eric Marsalis to Eric H. Sansom, for $268,500, for Lot 407 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase I.

-Timothy Robinson to Joseph Michael Pitts, for $425,000, for Lot 2607 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-Foothills Partners LLC to MBNW LLC, for $139,080, for Lot 13 in Foothills of Chelsea 3rd Sector.

-Bruce Benton to Charles W. York, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Palomino Resurvey.

-David Aitken to Ranjith Kumar Adepu, for $239,900, for Lot 114 in Holland Lakes Sector 1.

-Margaret Boggan to Todd Jackson Smith, for $235,000, for Lot 16 in Twin Oaks.

-Linda Hood to Linda C. Hood, for $161,000, for Lot 9 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michelle Denise Kirksey, for $255,550, for Lot 234 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Allen M. Greer, for $416,156, for Lot 2184 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Ernesto Hernandez to Dana Parish, for $438,000, for Lot 766 in Eagle Point 7th Sector Phase 2.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners, for $427,500, for Lot 630 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-William Bross to Mike Williams, for $280,000, for Lot 1080 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Liana Holmes to Sandra Otts, for $190,000, for Lot 61 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised.

-Matthew Thompson to Steven Jay Chambers, for $265,000, for Lot 63 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Jason Lee to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $235,000, for Lot 484 in Forest Lakes.

-Jonathan Edmondson to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $189,000, for Lot 166 in High Ridge Village Phase 8 Final Plat.

-Nicola Parks to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $204,000, for Lot 1167 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Tara Davenport to Edwin Kistler Morrison, for $281,000, for Lot 1030 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 10th Addition Phase I.

-Ellis Taylor to Nichols Thomas Stidham, for $165,000, for Lot 199 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Donald Lynch to Donald J. Lynch, for $215,100, for Lot 214 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.

-David Swinsick to Equipmentshare Com Inc., for $450,000, for Lot 9 in Commercial Court.

-Brian Heptinstall to Brooke Hutchings, for $297,000, for Lot 434 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster Fourth Addition.

-Stephen Stricklin to Huneidi Properties LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 17 in Nickerson and Scott Survey of the Town of Alabaster.

-John Harkins to Lena Dees, for $218,000, for Lot 5 in Village of Westover Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Paul Reaves to Lisa I. Reaves, for $216,615, for Lot 18 in Woodford Amended Survey.

-Dianne Taylor to William James Coutch, for $225,000, for Lot 1440 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 3.

-Twantah Morgan to Marilu Domingo, for $283,000, for Lot 149 in Chandalar South Third Sector.

-Brooks Dunn to Erika Dunn, for $157,000, for Lot 64 in Waterstone Phase 2.

Oct. 28

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Gregory J. Pollet, for $322,511, for Lot 1013 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Andrew Edwards to Amy Shantal White, for $192,000, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Hills 3rd Sector.

-Judith Sasser to Terry L. Reagin, for $40,000, for property in Section 18, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Michael Newton to Benjamin T. Snyder, for $190,000, for Lot 5 in Southern Hill Sector 6 Phase One.

-Charles Gaines to Charles P. Gaines, for $139,900, for Lot 311 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-T. Know to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 83 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Sharon Lamberth to Bryant James Brooks, for $255,000, for Lot 41 in Fairways of Riverchase.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Todd E. Jones, for $439,471, for Lot 2012 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Catherine Moore to Catherine M. Moore, ofr $87,950, for Lot 4 in Meadowlark.

-Betty Fulgham to Octavio Guadalupe Macias Martinez, for $5,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 Norht, Range 12 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Amanda Gonzalez, for $636,173, for Lot 554 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Rita Stone to Stephanie Estrada, for $252,000,f or Lot 1 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-William Hunter to Terry L. Reagin, for $40,000, for property in Section 18, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Benjamin Snyder to Latavius Anquez Lockhart, for $170,600, for Lot 34 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Smetek, for $407,684, for Lot A-105 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-David Asafir to Chandika Mendis, for $160,000, for Lot 146 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Anthony Lancaster to Stephen Phillip McKitt, for $363,000, for Lot 26 in Hearthwood.

-L. Taylor to Linda A. Taylor, for $185,930, for property in Section 34, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Janelle Esparza to Janelle Lason Esparza, for $108,700, for Lot 21 in Gross Addition to Altadena South First Phase First Sector.

-Matthew Sterley to Cory Dill, for $536,000, for Lot 165 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Brian Bradley to Ronald Scott Woodard, for $320,000,f or Lot 2156 in Kirkwall in Ballantrae Phase IV.

-Brittny Resch to Blake Windell Kelley, for $181,000, for Lot 26 in Oak Mountain Estates Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lequin Snipes, for $275,135, for Lot 24 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-J. Earnest to J. C. Earnest, for $52,000, for Lot 8 in Hidden Valley Estates.

-Peter Gizunterman to Phillip Josiah Shaver, for $195,000, for Lot 182 in Union Station Phase II.

-Wesley Barrett to Kelvin Braxton, for $196,000, for Lot 51 in Chesapeake.

-Louis Russo to Jennifer D. Brackner, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Cedar Grove Phase II.

