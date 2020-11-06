expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:29 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 26-28:

-Kristen Gorman to Clay Riley Valentine.

-Lorie Bailey to Staci Ann Tombrello.

-Waylon Howard to Bridgett Gray Islam.

-Michael O’Neal to Brittany Diane Ravellette.

-Edna Isabell to Walter Drake Fredette.

-Sarah Box to Troy Donavan McClain.

-Alexis Robinson to Darrius Montrell Martin.

-Katelyn Frye to Johnathan Sergey Ketcham.

-Farrah Gehring to Robert Evans Dixon.

-Michael Bottchen to Jessica Lynn Wilson.

-Christian Drotleff to Kimberly Ann Rice.

-Irwin Guillot to Dawn Michelle Hester.

-Jeanette Lecroy to Joseph Leonard Pennington.

-Hunter Pearson to Leah Alexander Eichorn.

-Steven Easterling to Elna Marie Diapana Jubay.

More News

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster swears in new mayor, council

Helena

Fieldstone Park Halloween festival attracts hundreds of guests

News

“Bear the Burden” ruck to raise money for families with terminally-ill children

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Montevallo

UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

280 Reporter

Healing by helping: Nonprofit founder shares why helping domestic violence victims is her mission

News

Pelham brings back leaders to 2020-2021 team

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain looks for successful 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls look to continue successful trend

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order until Dec. 11, lifts occupancy restrictions

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election