November 6, 2020

Police reports for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:43 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Oct. 25-Nov. 3:

Alabaster

Oct. 27

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 100 block of King James Circle. A 2014 Chevy Silverado sustained $300 in damages. A firearm valued at $550, four magazines valued at $60, Glock firearm valued at $620, Olight valued at $150, knife valued at $450 and gold wedding ring valued at $350 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of King James Circle. $1,200 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 700 block of Crider Road.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Airview Lane.

-Information only from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast.

Oct. 28

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of King Charles Place. A Beretta firearm valued at $750 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1400 block of Navajo Trace. A total of 17 party chairs valued at $20 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Spinnaker Lane. A mailbox post valued at $100 was damaged.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Maylene Lane, Maylene. A 2000 Ford Mustang valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Bath and Body Works merchandise valued at $4,552.11 was stolen.

Oct. 29

-Abandoned vehicle from the 900 block of Old Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Old Highway 31. A light switch and air vent cover valued at $150 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Walmart, 630 Colonial Promenade Parkway. A jacket valued at $26 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from Tulip Circle.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Alabaster Police Department.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 900 block of Old Highway 31.

Oct. 30

-Property damage from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. A 2020 Hyundai Accent sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Criminal tampering second degree, property damage from the 7500 block of Alabama 119. A 2002 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 700 block of Simmsville Road. Computer hardware/software valued at $500 was stolen.

-Illegal possession of credit or debit card from the 40 block of Bluebird Drive. A DHR debit card was stolen.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, firearms license required from the 90 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Drugs/narcotics and firearms were confiscated.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane. A 2014 Chevy Impala sustained $250 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $35.88 was stolen.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 1100 block of Tulip Circle.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 40 block of Williams Drive.

Oct. 31

-Criminal mischief third degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 1500 block of Simmsville Road. A deadbolt was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol, information from the 10100 block of Alabama 119. Firearms were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Red Bay Cove.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

-Identity theft from the 9400 block of Alabama 119.

-Animal complaint from the 1500 block of Windsor Court.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief second degree from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2014 Ford F-150 sustained $500 in damages.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $78.70 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 300 block of U.S. 31. A 2014 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. An iPhone 11 Pro valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 1400 block of King James Drive.

Nov. 1

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 1300 block of Windsor Court. A Heritage Arms firearm valued at $175 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Willow Point Circle.

Nov. 2

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Lake Ter.

-Lost property from the 1400 block of Amberly Woods Cove. A driver’s license was reported.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of 13th Street Southwest.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 700 block of Crider Road.

-Burglary third degree from the 1300 block of U.S. 31. A gun safe valued at $1,000 and a door jamb valued at $50 were damaged. Electronics valued at $500 and an unspecified item valued at $100 were stolen.

 

Calera

Oct. 26

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 95.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from Alabama 25 and Reynolds Cemetery Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Waterford Lake Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Reynolds Cemetery Road.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Runaway from the 1000 block of Merion Drive.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Creekstone Trace.

-DUI-alcohol from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Rape second degree-statutory rape from an unknown location in Calera.

-Aggravated assault police officer from U.S. 31 and Fourth Avenue.

Oct. 27

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 2000 block of Rossburg Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine, open container, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, open container, attempting to elude from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Harassment-intimidation from Camden Lake Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from I-65 North.

Oct. 28

-Agency assist from the 226-mile marker of I-65.

-Property damage from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property second degree from the 200 block of Hampton Drive.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Long Branch Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Savannah Lane.

-Failure to appear (six counts) from the 100 block of Limestone Parkway.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 29

-Computer tampering (three counts), theft of property first degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from the 11400 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

Oct. 30

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Vicious dogs at large from Pearl Place.

-Possession of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (two counts).

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4700 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Pearl Place.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 243-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Counterfeiting-passing or circulating from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 4200 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 31

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-controlled substance.

-Notice of trespass from the 2000 block of Highview Way.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 100, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 2500 block of 16th Street.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the 227-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway (two counts).

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of McCallister Drive.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 100 block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 3800 block of Shelby County 20.

-Incident from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.

Nov. 1

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Stonebriar Drive/Alabama.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from Stonebriar Drive/Alabama.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, DUI-controlled substance from Shelby County 95 at U.S. 31.

Nov. 2

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of pistol by a violent felon from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Possession of a controlled substance-heroin, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Found property from Shelby County 22 at Shelby County 107.

 

Helena

Oct. 29

-Damage to city property from Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous information from Townhouse Road.

Oct. 30

-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from Rock Terrace Circle.

-Death investigation from the 4100 block of Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Missing juvenile from the 3600 block of Oakleaf Drive.

Oct. 31

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance from Wyndham Parkway.

Nov. 1

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 52 West.

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 17.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 26

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to private property from Wilson Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a front driver’s side tire valued at $200.

-Property damage from AL-25 (supermarket). Damaged was a small scratch on front bumper valued at $100.

-Assault-harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 1500 Block of Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Oct. 27

-Trespass warning from Samford Street (highway/street).

-Burglary-non-residence-no force and larceny/theft-theft-from public building, less than $500 from Vine Street (government/public building). Stolen was a laptop computer valued at $300.

-Domestic incident from Highway 17 (residence/home).

Oct. 29

-Property damage from Middle Street (residence/home). Damaged was a 2003 Honda CRV and a roof valued at $5,500.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was furniture and personal belongings valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from the 100 Block fo Overland Road (residence/home). Damaged was furniture and personal belongings valued at $1,000.

Oct. 31

-Information only from Highway 10 (residence/home).

Nov. 1

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Tecumseh Place (residence/home). Damaged was trees rolled by toilet paper valued at $1.

Nov. 2

-Damaged property-criminal mischief from Montevallo (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Nissan Altima keyed on both sides valued at $1,959.40.

-Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage).

-Burglary-UBEV unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage).

Nov. 3

-Domestic incident from CR-17 (residence/home).

-Conservation-permitting dogs to run at large from Montevallo (highway/street).

 

Pelham

Oct. 25

-Theft from the 7900 Block of Helena Road (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was beer valued at $15.99

Oct. 26

-Miscellaneous from the 3100 Block of Cummings Street (government/public building). Recovered was a pipe valued at $40.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Overdose from the 2000 Block of Chandalar Court (residence/home). Confiscated/seized was drugs valued at $1.

Oct. 27

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Counterfeited/forged was a money order valued at $200.

-Criminal mischief from the 2400 Block of Pelham Parkway (other/unknown location). Destroyed/damaged was a fence and wire valued at $29,500.

-Criminal mischief from Parkview Drive (field/woods). Stolen, not recovered was parts valued at $300. Destroyed/damaged was wire valued at $150.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse and cash valued at $20.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was electronics, purse and credit cards valued at $350.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle at the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse and computer valued at $170.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was metal, credit card, purse, cash, passport and card valued at $290. Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $1.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle at the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $100.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle at the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a license, wallet and purse valued at $200.

