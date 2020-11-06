Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Parents and children will have an opportunity to get into the Christmas season, as Pelham Parks and Recreation hosts their Rockin’ Reindeer Bash on Dec. 12.

The event is a family friendly Christmas celebration that will feature a variety of themed activities. The bash will be held at the Pelham Recreation Center.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, this is a free event open to all ages, and will be an opportunity for the local community to come together in what has been a tumultuous year.

“This is event is open to all ages and there is no charge for this event but ask that everyone that is planning on participating please register each of their children name’s online in order to reserve their spot,” Walters said.

Some of the events that attendees can enjoy include a fun holiday craft at Santa’s Workshop, a family photo opportunity, and a special letter writing session where children can tell Santa their wishes for Christmas, and they will get a letter back.

There will be different sessions throughout the day including a sensory friendly session at 9 a.m., and three others at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

“Our first session of the day will focus on our families with children with disabilities or sensitivity to large crowds. The numbers will be smaller and quieter to help make this a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for all,” Walters explained.

Due to the pandemic there will be a specific number of spaces available at different timeframes to help maintain social distancing. Face coverings will also be required for the event.

More information and registration for the event can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.