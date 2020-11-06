expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Walter Benjamin Beard Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 1:39 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

Walter Benjamin Beard Jr.
Columbiana

Walter Benjamin Beard Jr., age 87, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Walter was born December 7, 1932 in Hot Springs Virginia to Walter and Wilma Beard along with five siblings. Walter joined the U.S. Air Force and was based in Alamogordo, New Mexico. After completing his duty to his country Walter began a career as an industrial engineer. His work took him all over the world including, the Philippines, Costa Rica, South Africa, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Dominican Republic, Trinidad, and multiple states across the U.S.

While in Costa Rica, he built a medical facility with a fully functioning lab in order for his employees to get much-needed care. He also worked with Homes for Humanity and had a political influence in each new place he traveled. Walter was an amazing Grandpa, not just to his grandchildren, but to anyone who needed him. He was known to bring in anyone and everyone who was in need and make them part of the family.

After retirement, Walter enjoyed playing poker, roulette, craps, golfing, cooking for his family, architecture, and frequenting Waffle House. Walter was a true Christian and always put God and family first.

Walter is preceded in death by his dearly missed wife of 67 years, Bertha Jimenez Beard; daughter, Elizabeth B. Payne; and parents, Walter B. Beard Sr. and Wilma Corbett Beard.

Walter leaves behind his son, John Paul Beard (Nena); daughter, Sandra Byrd (David); grandchildren, Johnathan Beard, Genesis Mitchell (Richard), Rebecca Studer (Walt), Jason Beard (Tristyn), Shawn D. Payne (Emily), Lisandra Miller, Christy McBride, Justin B. Byrd (Victoria) and Tiffany L Byrd; 20 great-grandchildren, who he was very proud of; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and chosen family.

Walter made an impact everywhere he went. Over his lifetime he touched hundreds if not thousands of lives. We are so grateful for Walter and the lessons he taught, the people he helped, and the memories he left. Walter will be greatly missed by all who knew him

A visitation for Walter will be held Friday, Nov. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, Montevallo. A memorial service will occur Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. followed by a celebration of life and fellowship with the family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Beard family.

More News

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster swears in new mayor, council

Helena

Fieldstone Park Halloween festival attracts hundreds of guests

News

“Bear the Burden” ruck to raise money for families with terminally-ill children

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Montevallo

UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

280 Reporter

Healing by helping: Nonprofit founder shares why helping domestic violence victims is her mission

News

Pelham brings back leaders to 2020-2021 team

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain looks for successful 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls look to continue successful trend

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order until Dec. 11, lifts occupancy restrictions

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election