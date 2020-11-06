expand
Ad Spot

November 6, 2020

Calera was determined to be the hardest working city in Alabama according to Zippia.com. (File)

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

By Scott Mims

Published 4:01 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — The website Zippia.com has named Calera as the hardest working city in Alabama, according to a press release.

To determine the hardest working cities in each state, the site ranked nearly 4,000 cities across the U.S. on the following criteria—average hours worked, average commute, workers per household (employed labor force divided by the number of households), and labor force participation rate.

Calera ranked first in Alabama with 43 average hours worked, 18 miles one way for the average commute, and one worker per household.

“While time may not always equal work output, it is a good look into just how much of their lives people spend making a living (or getting to work-to-make a living),” the press release stated. “To measure time spend working, we looked into both average hours worked and average daily commute. After that, we examined the workers per household and the percent of residents in each location who are part of the labor force. The more of each, the harder working the city.”

Each city in the U.S. was ranked based on the aforementioned criteria. The higher a city ranked in any of these areas, the more “hardworking” it was determined to be. All data came from the most recent ACS Census survey.

The top 10 hardest working places in the U.S. were determined to be:

  • Sudley, Virginia
  • Forney, Texas
  • College Park, Maryland
  • Gardere, Louisiana
  • Allendale, Michigan
  • Commerce City, Colorado
  • Immokalee, Florida
  • Lexington, Nebraska
  • North Bay Shore, New York
  • Coachella, California

To see the full list, visit Zippia.com/advice/hardest-working-city-every-state/.

More News

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster swears in new mayor, council

Helena

Fieldstone Park Halloween festival attracts hundreds of guests

News

“Bear the Burden” ruck to raise money for families with terminally-ill children

280 Reporter

Chelsea approves more Nick Grant funds, property rezoning request

Calera

Calera Christmas Village, Parade set for Dec. 5

Montevallo

UM’s Carmichael Library awarded $50k technology grant

280 Reporter

Healing by helping: Nonprofit founder shares why helping domestic violence victims is her mission

News

Pelham brings back leaders to 2020-2021 team

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain looks for successful 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls look to continue successful trend

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey extends mask order until Dec. 11, lifts occupancy restrictions

Alabaster Main Story

Carmeuse Longview, Manna Ministries partnering for November food drive

Community Columnists

Riding for freedom: McMahon serves his community and country

Columbiana

Band concert will honor veterans on Nov. 10

Helena

“Knitwitnesses” gift library employees with masks

Helena

Improvements continue at Helena’s Harmony Graveyard

Helena

Boo for our Blue event helps to support injured officer

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar attracts trick or treaters with Halloween event

News

Pelham swears in mayor, city council

280 Main Story

How did Shelby County vote? An in-depth look at the election