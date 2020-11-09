Chelsea Library to waive fines during food drive

CHELSEA – Those with outstanding fines at the Chelsea Public Library may participate in a food drive and have a portion of their fines forgiven.

The library’s Fines Amnesty Food Drive benefiting Chelsea non-profit Heavenly Smile has started and will continue through Nov. 14.

Residents may bring non-perishable, unexpired food items to the library to help stock Heavenly Smile’s food pantry for families in need.

“We will be able to waive $1 for each item up to $5 per visit,” Children’s and Programming Director Emily Sims said, noting the amnesty applies to fines at the Chelsea Public Library only, not any of the other Shelby County libraries.

The library also cannot waive replacement costs for lost or damaged items.

Anyone is welcome to bring items for the food drive, regardless of library fines.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day, as well as on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The next Friends of the Library used book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 on the library patio. Friends members can access the early bird sale at 9 a.m.

The library’s Winter Reading Challenge for all ages will begin on Nov. 23.

Those interested in participating may sign up on ReadSquared at Chelsealibraryonline.com starting on Nov. 16.

Check the library’s webpage, Cityofchelsea.com/225/Library-Home, or Facebook page for updates.