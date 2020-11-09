expand
November 9, 2020

John Thomas Lovorn

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

Chelsea

John Thomas Lovorn, age 71, of Chelsea, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 7.

The visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13 at Union – The Church at Chelsea Park.  The service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Alex Lovorn officiating. Burial will be at Union Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Lovorn was born in Nanih Waiya, Mississippi on July 18, 1949. His family currently lives in Chelsea.

Mr. Lovorn is preceded in death by his father, Claude Lovorn; mother, Lavada Ryals Lovorn; and brother, Bill Lovorn.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Norma Lovorn; sons, Ryan Lovorn and Alex Lovorn (Allison); grandson, Elijah Lovorn; sisters, Gara Lovorn Ward and Karen Lovorn Sullivan; three nephews, six nieces, four great nephews, eight great nieces, and one great great niece.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Union – the Church at Chelsea Park General Fund.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

